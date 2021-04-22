Behind the disastrous response to the pandemic lies a majority state of mind

The majority psyche is at the heart of our failure to fight the pandemic. Majority, contrary to what the nomenclature suggests, excludes the majority of the population in favor of a tiny minority. It is this sanction of excluding without a sense of fairness that Narendra Modi’s personality represents, and something that society has trusted and celebrated, which is why today we fail to fight against a pandemic that requires collective responsibility and compassionate mutuality..

The majority psyche justifies things that otherwise are not readily accepted by various social groups. To begin with, it justifies suffering and even violence as necessary to put things back in order. It often begins with those who are seen as adversaries or enemies, as in the case of Muslims in the Indian context. It then gradually grasps the collective way of thinking and normalizes itself to such an extent that we find ourselves unable to respond to the suffering and violence, as has happened with migrants. Today when people struggle to find beds, oxygen and hospitals there is a feeling of lull and numbness, perhaps we have accepted in our subconscious that death and suffering is inevitable.

This feeling is in a tiny selfish minority projecting itself as the majority. Larger sections of society might come to invest in this worldview, but the core is still a tiny minority of hardcore elements. It develops by projecting a majority by sponsoring the mediocre. This partly explains the institutional collapse not only because they line up but also because those who line up are supremely mediocre, be it bureaucracy or the judiciary.

Moreover, due to the fear and culture of taking credit out of turn and passing the buck, it creates an institutional functioning marked by a lack of accountability and also by inefficiency. This is again something we have witnessed in the fight against the pandemic. We need people to take responsibility willingly and willingly, but in an atmosphere of predatory culture with impunity, no one wants to be noticed. Anyone who stands out with a good job will be seen as taking credit and creating insecurity in the leader.

This is visible in the functioning of the cabinet and all other institutions, making any form of decentralization almost impossible. When things are working, Modi centralizes to take the credit, and when they start to crumble as we have seen with the supply of oxygen and vaccines, he begins to ‘decentralize’ and hold states to account. .

“ Other ” and false stories

Another element is to prove the superiority of the dominant groups as a norm, and to infer which ones it “others” and also to compulsively hate and even to hate those who are considered weak and inferior. Hatred of the weak is central to the majority psyche. He wants not only to withdraw the privileges out of turn, but to make a point of proving that he does so to add “insult to injury”. In doing so, he obviously does not know where to draw a line, any withdrawal or moderation is seen either as a weakness or as a compromise.

This was visible in the way Kumbh Mela was permitted with celebratory triumphalism, with hidden reference to how Tabhlighis were blamed and Muslim congregations banned. By glorifying imagined superiority, it results in “suicidal majoritarianism”, where more than 1,700 were infected during Kumbh Mela, and demanding probity is interpreted as anti-Hindu. It’s an ironic case that hurting yourself is seen as cause for celebration.

This psyche is also based on spreading false information and blaming others for precisely what they do. Manipulation and scheming of this kind is not a coincidence but a compulsive need in a majority psyche. Harming others gives relief and security to those who claim superiority. Spreading false information and accusing others of what you do is considered an effective strategy and a sign of intelligence and superiority acquired from birth.

We have seen the falsification of statistics, especially with regard to the performance of the economy from the start of the current regime. We have also witnessed this unique ‘art’ of blaming others for what one does like in the context of the riots in Delhi when those working to prevent them and for the cause of rehabilitation have been ‘ found ” guilty of engineering violence. a doctor who was having trouble finding oxygen for the children.

Creating false stories, fixing and arbitrarily involving others is often considered the art of being a “modern day Chanakya”. This again, we have seen in various cases of poaching, destabilization of governments, production of evidence in the case of Bhima Koregaon, as the recent findings of forensic experts tell us. All this is hurting us today in the fight against the pandemic.

We do not have credible information on the number of deaths and oxygen supplies. When the vaccines were out of stock, Modi said “Tika Utsav”. When no new materials were available and stocks were depleted, vaccination was opened to all people over 18, so, perhaps, states can be blamed for not meeting the guidelines. requirements while the Center has generously authorized the vaccination of all over 18 years.

The irony is that today those who have actively sanctioned these methods as part of a majority psyche can neither speak nor resist when they are the recipients. They may not even be able to fully recognize the nature of insecurity and suffering. Much worse, they don’t know who to blame except to hallucinate that things aren’t that bad or will get better soon.

A majority that has expressed a sense of outrage and supported just anarchy is now deprived of a language to express the nature of the discontent. The leader again by chance becomes the only hope, and the Supreme Leader leaves no opportunity to dig into insecurity and vulnerability as he seems to only bring more discipline and support.

The majority psyche is creating a vicious cycle that has come full circle during the pandemic and the accompanying fight failure is neither surprising nor outrageous.

Ajay Gudavarthy is Associate Professor at the Center for Political Studies, JNU.