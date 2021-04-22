Politics
GOP House members propose ‘conservative solutions’ for climate
LOS ANGELES President Joe Biden is set to lead a global discussion with dozens of world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, on the climate crisis on Earth Day.
Ahead of the Bidens summit this week, leading members of the GOP House presented their proposals for what they call conservative solutions for a better climate.
What would you like to know
- President Biden is expected to lead a global discussion on the climate crisis on Thursday
- The main members of the GOP House have already presented their proposals for what they call “conservative solutions for a better climate”
- Their campaign of messages against the climate touted energy innovation policies and energy infrastructure as engines of emission reductions.
- Biden set to announce new US target to halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030
According to Minority House Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, their solutions include promoting innovation, investing in clean energy infrastructure and presenting initiatives in natural solutions and conservation.
Climate activist Bryn Lindblad, who spent 12 years working on climate, said he hoped to see climate dialogue on both sides of the aisle.
We can’t put our heads in the sand and hope that everything will be okay and that it will be what we were used to in the past, said Lindblad.
Lindblad is the deputy director of Solve the climate where it works to reduce climate pollution and prepare for climate impacts. She applauds President Bidens’ efforts to prioritize the climate, especially as the forest fire season approaches.
The data is clear: It’s getting hotter and hotter, Lindblad said. Forest fires are more and more frequent and more serious. Floods are occurring. We have brighter precipitation, which affects the quality of our water.
President Biden is eager to show that the United States is reversing the overturn of environmental regulations of former President Donald Trumps and making a renewed commitment to reducing carbon emissions. Biden signed an executive order on Day 1 to join the Paris Agreement.
In my opinion, we have already waited too long to deal with this climate crisis, and we cannot wait any longer. We see it with our own eyes. We feel it. We know it in our bones and it is time to act, the president said.
But Republican leaders said joining the Accord put American jobs at risk. Their climate messaging campaign called the Energy Innovation Agenda this week touted energy innovation policies and energy infrastructure as engines of emission reductions. They have argued in a series of bills and videos that they can balance the economy and environmental sustainability through policies while rejecting carbon taxes.
Unlike Democratic plans, ours are not killing American jobs or making American energy more expensive through increased taxes and regulations. Instead, House Republicans are focusing on solutions, McCarthy said.
McCarthy has made it clear that the Republican Party no longer denies climate issues. GOP climate bills introduced include the Forestry Education and Workforce Development Act 2021 that would authorize $ 20 million in education grants for colleges and vocational schools to improve their forestry programs and recruitment and other bills that could expand natural climate solutions such as reforestation .
The GOP also criticized the relaunch of the Green New Deal on Tuesday, where Sen. John Bassaro, R-WY, said government regulations are not the answer.
Presented to Congress, this is what I call the new green disaster, Bassaro said.
But Democrats, like Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., Said the resolution would offer an aggressive opportunity to rebuild once in a generation in a more sustainable way. The Green New Deal would eliminate greenhouse gas emissions within a decade and abandon fossil fuels.
My home state of California has a long history of leading the country on climate policy and innovative clean energy solutions that create good jobs and grow the economy, said Padilla.
Lindblad has agreed that California is a leading climate force with an ongoing executive order that orders the state to require all new passenger cars and trucks sold in the state to be zero-emission. here 2035.
What we face in the future is not the same in the past, Lindblad said.
From mass transit to electric vehicles, Biden has set aside around $ 1 trillion in his infrastructure plan that will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions. At or before the summit, he is expected to announce a new target under the Paris Agreement that would commit the United States to reducing emissions by 50% from 2005 levels by 2030.
