Turkish opposition figurehead: Ankara tries to adapt to international changes … in view of Cairo

A senior official from Turkey’s main opposition party, the Republican People, welcomed in parliament the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) proposal that would pave the way. Forming a “friendship group” between Turkey and Egypt After a diplomatic hiatus between the two countries, it took about 8 years to die.

Nal Civikuz, Turkish parliament member from the Republican People’s Party and vice-chairman of the foreign affairs party, said the party’s proposal under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was “a step forward”. in the right direction to improve relations with Cairo ”.

He told Al-Arabiya.net: “Our party previously asked the Turkish Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee to send a delegation to Egypt, and we also announced that we are planning to send a delegation from our party as well. , thus forcing this pressure. Die Party in power, die Seeing reality, especially since the government, die it leads, lives: “In regional and international isolation”.

He added: “Erdogan’s government is now trying to get to work to adapt to new international changes, especially since the arrival of US President Joe Biden to the White House to get closer to the European Union and also countries in the region. including Egypt which is a very important player in our region. “

He continued, “The Justice and Development Party understands the meaning of Egypt and therefore. ” He does his best to dieConsequently, the authorities considered that the television programs broadcast on channels affiliated with the Brotherhood implemented Egyptian conditions. “Erdogan’s party knows that correcting relations with Cairo will also help to reconcile with the West. “

The Turkish MP, who is a former diplomat, also announced that Ankara may take similar steps to help restore relations with Israel if it does so and is able to improve relations with Cairo. He also said: “The role of our party in all these developments is essential and we call on the Justice and Development Party government to send an ambassador to Cairo since 2013, but they did not want to give control to the opposition. “

He added: “The government has now decided to correct its foreign policy mistakes, which is why they are dying. He suggested forming a friendship group with Egypt. “Ankara’s colleagues know that dying The country’s ruling party has changed course as a country due to its isolation. “

Last Tuesday, the ruling party offered to chair parliament to form a “friendship group” with Egypt days after Turkish authorities put pressure on Arabic-language satellite channels, die Attacked Cairo from its country to get closer to Egypt, where it no longer broadcast some of its programs.

Although Ankara is trying to come close to the death of the Egyptian government, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced two days ago that his country of “Brotherhood” would not be classified as a terrorist organization because it was of a “political movement”, although dies The act is the main reason for the breakdown of diplomatic relations between Cairo and Ankara amid the flight of the group’s leaders to Turkey.

Next to the “brotherhood” file is the presence of the Turkish army and Syrian mercenaries, the Ankara brought to Libya, point of contention between Cairo and Ankara, in addition to their differences in the eastern Mediterranean in connection with the demarcation. of the maritime borders between the two countries.

It is possible that the Turkish parliament will vote in the coming days on the proposal of the Justice and Development Party submitted to its president Mustafa Shantoub three days ago, and a law will later become law under the Turkish regime. Egyptian friendship is formed, made up of members of different parties represented in parliament.

The ruling coalition in Turkey, made up of the right-wing Justice and Development parties and the Nationalist Movement, has a majority in parliament in order to be able to vote in favor of this proposal.