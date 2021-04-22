Your Thursday Briefing – The New York Times





Hello. India covered the rapidly growing Covid crisis and a major US commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

India hit by world’s worst Covid crisis With daily new coronavirus cases approaching 300,000 on Wednesday, India is breaking US records from the highest in its outbreak and becoming a global epicenter. It is the fastest growing Covid-19 crisis in the world. The health care system is warping under stress, with one of the most alarming aspects of India’s second wave being the dwindling supply of oxygen. Many hospital officials said they were only hours away from running out and 22 people have died from oxygen loss in a hospital after an accident. Hospital beds and vaccines are also running out, as criticism of governments’ handling of the crisis escalates: Worshipers watching Kumbh Mela’s holidays continue to gather in large numbers, and critics say that the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modis has done little to prevent the festival from running. into a mass-market event. Action plan: In a televised speech, Mr Modi urged people to be more careful, but said lockdowns were a last resort. States and cities find themselves increasingly isolated. The second largest state, Maharashtra, was due to announce a 15-day lockdown.

Travel restrictions: The outbreak prompted neighboring Sri Lanka to postpone travel bubble plans. France said travelers from India should carry out a 10-day quarantine. Brittany has also imposed such restrictions and the United States advises against travel to India. Here are the latest pandemic updates and maps. In other developments:

Biden announces ambitious U.S. emissions target President Biden will pledge Thursday to cut U.S. emissions by nearly half by the end of the decade, a goal that would force Americans to transform their way of life. The goal is timed for a closely watched Earth Day summit meeting Mr. Biden is hosting on Thursday and Friday to show the United States joining international efforts to tackle climate change.

President Xi Jinping of China attend virtually, with the leaders of nearly 40 other countries including Brazil, India and Canada, the only G7 country whose greenhouse gas emissions have increased since the Paris Agreement. Brazil promises to end illegal deforestation by 2030, but President Jair Bolsonaro wants the international community to pledge billions of dollars to fund conservation. Challenges: Experts said significant action across the U.S. economy would be needed to achieve this goal, especially when it comes to the two biggest sources of emissions: cars and power plants. The new target nearly doubles the Obama administration’s commitment to cut emissions from 26% to 28% below 2005 levels by 2025, even though the United States would still have five years to achieve it.

Putin’s stern warning President Vladimir Putin has warned the West not to cross what he called a red line with Russia in his annual State of the Union address. He delivered his speech as around 100,000 Russian soldiers were massed at the Ukrainian border and demonstrators took to the streets. Russia’s response would be asymmetric, swift and harsh if forced to defend its interests, Putin said. He stopped before announcing any new military or foreign policy initiative. Opponents of Mr. Putin called on Wednesday for demonstrations across Russia in support of Aleksei Navalny, the opposition leader who is on hunger strike in a Russian prison. Before the rallies, authorities arrested dozens of protest leaders in 20 cities.

Tensions: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday warned of a possible war with Russia. In a nationwide speech, he said the Moscow buildup of troops on the Ukrainian border created all the preconditions for escalation. (See photos from the front line.) At home: Mr Navalny said in a letter posted by his team that he was like a walking skeleton. He insists that he be allowed to be seen by the doctors of his choice. THE LAST NEWS Asian News

Filled with money and exhausted by the pandemic, some workers are quitting their jobs to try their luck and move to where they have always dreamed of living, being closer to their families or finally starting a creative pet project. Others turn to jobs that offer them a better work-life balance. ARTS AND IDEAS

Everything you need to know about climate change The science of climate change is more solid and widely accepted than you might think. Before Earth Day, our climate team developed this guide containing the most precise scientific information. Here is an excerpt from our definitive answers to the big questions on climate change. How serious will the effects of climate change be? It depends on how aggressively we act to fight climate change. If we continue business as usual, by the end of the century it will be too hot to go out during the heatwaves in the Middle East and South Asia. Droughts will take hold Central America, Mediterranean and Southern Africa. And many island countries and low lying areas, from Texas to Bangladesh, will be overtaken by rising seas. Conversely, climate change could bring welcome warming and extended growing seasons to the upper Midwest, Canada, the Nordic countries and Russia. Further north, however, the loss of snow, ice and permafrost will disrupt indigenous peoples’ traditions and threaten infrastructure.

How much will it cost to do something about climate change, rather than doing nothing? One of the most common arguments against taking aggressive action to tackle climate change is that it will kill jobs and cripple the economy. But this implies that there is an alternative in which we pay nothing for climate change. And unfortunately, there isn’t. In reality, do not attack climate change will be costly and cause enormous human suffering and ecological damage, while the transition to a greener economy would benefit many people and ecosystems around the world. PLAY, WATCH, EAT What to cook

