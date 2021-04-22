Xi speaks at summit on climate issues

The file photo shows a wind power plant in Zhangjiakou, in northern China’s Hebei Province. [Photo/Xinhua]



The event is expected to serve as a platform for cooperation for nations to meet the challenges

President Xi Jinping’s participation in the upcoming climate summit could make the widely watched meeting more constructive and fruitful as the world braces for more ambitious climate goals.

At the invitation of US President Joe Biden, Xi will attend the leaders’ climate summit and deliver an important speech at the summit via video link from Beijing on Thursday, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Wednesday. .

The two-day meeting, which saw the participation of some 40 world leaders, caught the world’s attention as it is the first US-hosted summit on climate issues since the start of former US President Donald Trump, who was known for his contempt for the global climate crisis.

It also comes as the world desperately needs a concerted effort to implement the Paris Agreement and move the issue forward.

During a press briefing on Wednesday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said China hopes the summit can be a “platform for exchange and cooperation for global cooperation to raise climate challenges, facilitate the effective and comprehensive implementation of the Paris Agreement and promote concerted efforts in global climate and environmental governance “.

Over the past week, China has embarked on a series of high-level climate talks. Key leaders from China, France and Germany on Friday agreed at a virtual summit to work together on a fair and reasonable climate governance mechanism.

At the meeting, Xi reiterated China’s commitments to cap its carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. He also said that China has decided to adopt the Kigali Amendment. to the Montreal Protocol and intensified the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions other than CO2. .

China and the United States released a joint statement on tackling climate change on Sunday after Xie Zhenhua, China’s special envoy for climate change affairs, and special presidential envoy, met in Shanghai. of the United States for Climate, John Kerry.

Students draw a picture to protect ozone at an elementary school in Qinhuangdao, Hebei province, September 13, 2018. [Photo/VCG]



In his written address to a carbon neutrality forum Tuesday in Beijing, Xie said, “The joint statement released after the China-US climate dialogue fully demonstrates that we can only work together for a sustainable future through pragmatic cooperation. and joint efforts to seek answers and paths. “

Sino-US cooperation vital

The joint statement said the two countries would step up their respective climate action while joining efforts to achieve the goals included in the landmark Paris Agreement.

The Paris Agreement, adopted in 2015, aims to keep the global temperature increase this century below 2 ° C above pre-industrial levels and to continue efforts to limit the temperature rise even further to 1, 5 ° C.

Richie Merzian, former Australian government negotiator on the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, said he expected to see a positive outcome from possible talks between China and the United States at the summit. .

“It was only because China and the United States came together in 2015 that we reached a Paris agreement,” said Merzian, also director of the climate and energy program at the Australian Institute. , in an interview with the Xinhua News Agency. “This is how important these two countries are to global efforts.”

China and the United States have been widely praised for laying the groundwork for international support for the Paris Agreement. Following Xi’s visit to the United States in June 2013, then-US President Barack Obama visited China in November 2014.

On November 12, 2014, the two presidents released the joint China-U.S. Climate change announcement, which said they “resolved to work closely together over the next year to overcome major obstacles to climate change. success of a global climate agreement in Paris “.

Merzian said it was in the interests of China and the United States to tackle climate change, as both suffered consequences such as the increased frequency and severity of extreme weather events.

The researcher also noted that countries could benefit from the new economy to be created as part of climate change mitigation efforts. “These are the green technologies that China does so well, manufacturing and shipping to the world and also implementing domestically,” he said.

“So really everyone benefits when China and the United States can work together,” he said.

Lin Jiaqiao, co-founder and co-director of the Beijing-based Rock Environment and Energy Institute, said he sees electric vehicles and renewable energy as two sectors with potential for cooperation between China and the United States.

The two countries have listed these two sectors as strategies to decarbonize their economies, as well as to increase employment opportunities and stimulate economic growth. However, they still need to develop a substantial cooperation framework for the sectors based on the consensus outlined in their joint climate statement, Lin said.