‘Pakistan will not allow the scourge of terrorism to multiply’





Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday expressed the pledge not to allow the scourge of terrorism to recur in the country as the nation has made great sacrifices to defeat it.

The Prime Minister’s remarks came a day after at least five people, including two private security guards, were killed and 12 others injured in a powerful explosion that took place in the parking lot of the Serena Hotel in Quetta , Wednesday evening.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Imran said he was deeply saddened by the loss of innocent lives in the condemnable and cowardly terrorist attack in Quetta.

I am deeply saddened by the loss of innocent lives in the condemnable and cowardly terrorist attack in Quetta yesterday. Our nation has made great sacrifices to defeat terrorism and we will not allow this scourge to resurface. We remain attentive to all internal and external threats

– Imran Khan (mImranKhanPTI) April 22, 2021

There are reports that the Prime Minister himself monitored the situation late last night and ordered the Home Office to investigate the incident in all its aspects and to probe the matter thoroughly.

Previously, it was reported that the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the Serena Hotel explosion. A TTP spokesperson said: “Our suicide bomber used his car filled with explosives in the hotel.”

However, police said the initial investigation revealed that the explosive device was placed in a car parked in the hotel parking lot.

After the explosion, many vehicles caught fire, setting seven cars and other vehicles on fire. The windows of the Assembly of Balochistan, the High Court and other nearby buildings crashed due to the impact of the powerful explosion.

Read more: At least four dead and dozens injured in Quetta hotel explosion

Among the injured were two deputy commissioners of the government of Balochistan, who were present at the hotel when the explosion occurred, were immediately transferred to the civilian hospital in Quetta along with other injured people. Hotel officials said some hotel workers were missing.

Officials said the Chinese ambassador and other Chinese officials were staying at the hotel but were not present at the hotel when the explosion took place in the parking lot.

“All guests staying at the hotel were deemed safe in the blast,” officials said.

