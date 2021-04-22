Boris Johnson to call on world leaders to take climate change seriously

Mr Johnson has already announced a “world-leading” emissions reduction target for the UK.



Boris Johnson will tell a summit of world leaders that they must “take seriously” the issue of stopping climate change this year.

The Prime Minister is expected to tell the virtual event, which aims to increase ambition on climate action ahead of the Cop26 talks later this year, that “the 2020s will be remembered as either the decade in the past. which world leaders have united to reverse the trend, or as a failure.

The event was hosted by US President Joe Biden, who is expected to pledge to cut US greenhouse gas emissions at least in half by 2030 from 2005 levels.

Mr Johnson has already announced a ‘high profile’ target for the UK to cut emissions by 78% from 1990 levels by 2035.

The UK’s new target builds on its plan to cut emissions by 68% from 1990 levels by 2030, the most ambitious among major economies.

But activists have warned that policies and actions are urgently needed to keep the promises.

The Prime Minister is expected to say: ‘The UK has shown that it is possible to cut emissions while growing the economy, which makes the issue of achieving net zero less technical than political.

“If we are serious about stopping climate change, then this must be the year when we seriously take the step to do so.”

He will urge leaders to participate in the UN-led Cop26 talks in Glasgow in November – and in Kunming, China in October for a summit on tackling nature’s decline – armed with ambitious goals and the necessary plans. to reach them.

He will add: “That the history books show that it is this generation of leaders who had the will to preserve our planet for the generations to come”.

His appeal comes after the International Energy Agency warned that global carbon emissions were set for their second largest increase on record after a sharp drop in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The two-day US-led summit will also welcome leaders from major economies such as China, Japan, Russia, Canada, India and Australia, who will be closely watched to see what ambition they will bring to the table.

Japan and Canada are among other countries expected to unveil new climate targets at the meeting, while the European Union has approved a new climate law that includes a target to reduce its emissions by 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels.

Countries are expected to come up with more ambitious plans through 2030, known as Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) in the Paris Agreement, ahead of Cop26.

Existing plans are not sufficient to meet countries’ commitments under the Paris Agreement to curb global temperature rise to “well below” 2 ° C above pre-industrial levels – or 1.5 ° C if possible – and avoid the most dangerous impacts of climate change.

The summit will also hear from United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Pope Francis.

Jennifer Morgan, executive director of Greenpeace International, said history had to be made at the summit.

“True climate leadership requires laws and regulations to phase out fossil fuels, end deforestation and restore nature. Our survival depends on real climate action, ”she said.