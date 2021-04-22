Politics
Commentary: US-China Cooperation at World Climate Summit Could Produce Significant Benefits
SINGAPORE: One of the most glaring legacies of Donald Trump’s presidency has been a shameless attack on the environment.
Trump not only set up a bonfire of national environmental guarantees, but he also famously pulled the United States out of the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change.
The first 100 days of President Joe Bidens’ administration were mainly spent on course correction, reclaiming whatever remains of the capacity and credibility of nations to fight global warming.
CHINA AND THE UNITED STATES NEED A DIRECT TRACK FOR CLIMATE ACTION
Mr Bidens’ virtual global climate summit, which coincides with Earth Day this week, will set the stage for the United States to renew its vows with the climate agenda.
Dozens of world leaders have vowed to attend, although the United States should be happy that Chinese President Xi Jinping is joining the party. After all, any climate talks would be meaningless without having among them representatives of the world’s largest carbon emitter.
Together, China and the United States are responsible for almost half of global greenhouse gas emissions. A cooperation agreement between the two countries is therefore necessary to achieve the objective set in the Paris agreement: to limit global warming to less than 1.5 degrees Celsius.
Certainly, as the grueling bilateral meetings in Alaska in March revealed, Sino-US relations remain extremely strained.
Fundamental disagreements over what China perceives to be its internal affairs, such as Hong Kong, Taiwan and Xinjiang, cannot be glossed over. This, combined with America’s bipartisan skepticism about China, may well derail any current goodwill in favor of joint climate collaboration.
Yet, according to a recent poll, a majority of registered voters in the United States support greater government action in the fight against climate change, three-quarters of whom wanted their country to join the Paris Agreement. Seizing the initiative for international climate action is likely to be politically rewarding.
PROMISING SIGNS
So far, the signs are promising. The recent Shanghai talks between the special envoys for climate of China and the United States ended with a joint statement on strengthening cooperation on climate issues. This is not trivial.
A way can now be opened for continued bilateral dialogue to formulate concrete actions, which bodes well for the next UN climate summit in November.
Indeed, the two countries – and the rest of the world – are hoping for a repeat of the 2016 breakthrough in Sino-U.S. Negotiations that paved the way for the ratification of the Paris agreement.
Getting a mutual commitment to the climate agenda avoids what partly condemned the Kyoto Protocol of 1992, the non-participation in different ways of these two big carbon polluters. In other words, it will be easier to put pressure on other countries to follow suit with their climate ambitions.
If this goes well, it could consolidate what UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres envisioned last December of a truly global coalition for carbon neutrality. And as China and the United States have been hit hard by COVID-19, it becomes urgent to pool resources to stay on course towards global decarbonization.
CHINA AT THE SUPERIOR HAND
Sadly, when it comes to climate change initiatives over the past three decades, the United States has followed a trajectory of one step forward, two steps back. By contrast, this time China entered the climate talks from a much stronger position.
The US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement created a global climate leadership void that China was keen to fill. Since then, China has been slowly but surely refining its climatic benchmarks.
UN leaders have even recognized that Chinese investments, especially the Belt and Road Initiative, will help foster sustainable development in developing countries in the South.
Calling the Belt and Road an important space where green principles can be reflected in green action, Mr Guterres said in 2019 that the initiative matches 17 Sustainable Development Goals and can translate into real progress for people. .
While the United States has lagged behind in funding projects that help emerging economies meet their climate goals, China has lived up to its reputation as the world’s largest investor in renewable energy. The fact that 2020 has been a difficult pandemic year hasn’t stopped China from spending around US $ 11 billion on renewable energy projects in its BRI partner countries, more than half of its total investments in BRI partner countries. energy infrastructure.
Late last year, to the pleasant surprise of many observers, President Xi vowed that China’s emissions would peak by 2030 and become carbon neutral by 2060. To align on this national pledge, major Chinese state oil and gas companies declared their own carbon neutrality goals and started to diversify their investments.
The same cannot yet be said of their American counterparts.
Tellingly, China hardly uses the excuse of being a developing country to dismiss its climate responsibility.
MUCH MORE TO DO
To be sure, a look at the Climate Action Tracker tells you how much more remains to be done by the two countries. Although the United States is faring worse, having been slapped with a grossly under-rating, China’s progress remains grossly insufficient.
This is due to its reliance on coal, the dirtiest fossil fuel. China currently burns more coal than all other countries combined for the energy needed to grow its economy.
In fact, rather than downsizing its coal industry, China has built more coal-fired power plants at home and abroad, contributing three-quarters of the new coal-fired power generation capacity in the world in 2020.
The United States may still be able to catch up with China and most industrialized countries. Sealing a cooperation pact with China on climate will be a crucial first step towards regaining a leadership role in climate action. The planet is better off with the United States taking a more assertive stance.
Sino-US relations can then be a mixture of bilateral climate cooperation and constructive competition. The United States could challenge China to a showdown of climate supremacy: which first achieves zero net emissions and which becomes the largest provider of renewable energy solutions.
This will certainly keep China on its toes, ensuring that it works hard to match its rhetoric with action.
Like the so-called Beijing-Washington Consensus that shaped how states should run the economy today, U.S.-China climate competition is as much a battle of ideas to influence the world order. generations to come.
Simply put, it’s all about soft power. Each party will attempt to forge a new global consensus on climate governance by proposing competing strategies for decarbonization. Will Washington’s market model prevail or justify Beijing’s technocratic approach?
In addition, it impinges on their economic and technological competitiveness in a carbon neutral future. Both countries will want to be in pole position to harness the rich potential of the green technological innovation market in the developing world.
Unlike the zero-sum, carbon-intensive nature of military competition which has intensified regional security concerns, such a climate battle, if handled well, could provide humanity with a greater sense of climate security. , while helping to support the transition of the next largest carbon emitters to clean energy. .
However, as President Xi noted, it depends on whether all parties remember that climate change must not become a geopolitical bargaining chip.
Sadly, this is something even China has been equally guilty of when it restricted exports of rare earth minerals (a vital component for the manufacture of clean energy technologies such as electric vehicles, solar panels and wind turbines) in response to a diplomatic dispute with Japan in 2010.
Ultimately, therefore, climate competition must be tempered by a strong partnership that facilitates knowledge transfer and exchange, collaboration in research and development on climate solutions, and ultimately mutual understanding.
Dr Yew Wei Lit is a postdoctoral researcher in social sciences (comparative politics and environmental studies) at Yale-NUS College. The views and opinions expressed herein are those of the author and do not represent the views and opinions of Yale-NUS College or any of its subsidiaries or affiliates.
