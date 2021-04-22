Stop campaigning, turn on the television. This is what PM Modi will learn

Text size:

TThe Prime Minister of India and all the men and women in his cabinet should watch the news rather than appear on it. They will then see what India sees: chaos.

And maybe what they see will cause them to reconsider the public political message that we see.

They will see crowded political rallies in West Bengal, from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Secretary Amit Shah to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (although he canceled late gatherings). This, when the prime minister is imploring Indians should stay at home and only go out when and if necessary.

And then they’ll see the news headlines: Monster Surge said India todayMore than 18 active lakh cases in India, he added.

30,000 new cases in the second wave, announced Zee News; Oxygen crisis in cities, declared India TV; Mega Covid Surge, said Mirror now; The dead are flocking across the nation, mourned Time now; Have we dropped our masks? asked his anchor Rahul Shivshankar; Tsunami in city after city, said Zee News.

And they will see the same titles repeated daily on the channels. Biggest increase on record in one day as the number of cases hits new highs every day. No beds, no oxygen is the other constant scary refrain.

Chaos in the capital

The Prime Minister and all other ruling politicians will also see what we have seen in horror crowds of men and at least one woman jostling outside liquor stores in Delhi after news of the lockdown of the curfew.

They will see the channels blocking the queues, calling #StopSuperspreaderEvents (Time now), but it was not until Tuesday evening that India todays Rahul Kanwal directly cornered them. Why did you put votes on lives? Why put the blame on the public? he asked as footage of Modi, Shah and Mamata Banerjee’s election rallies rotated.

Meanwhile, the lady at the liquor store was so dismissive of any efforts by authorities to control the pandemic that, at the behest of Zee Hindustan if she was more concerned about getting her next ankle than about its safety, she replied curtly, yes, it is medicine.

Covid Carnage

All prime ministers, men and women, will see the pyres on fire in different cities of India. Aaj tak showed a twinkling night skylight with smoldering fires in different towns. In Lucknow and Delhis Nigambodh Ghat, the channel reporter said 68 pyres of Covid-19 victims were burned.

In Surat, India TV found an overflowing crematorium and at least one worker said there were more than 100 bodies every day, in Bhopal, the News 24 The reporter said people were complaining that the government was lying about the death toll.

They will see hospitals sagging under the burden of more patients than they can carry on Tuesday, chains like NDTV 24 × 7 asked Dr DS Rana of Delhis Ganga Ram Hospital who said the hospital only has eight hours of oxygen for patients.

Zee Hindustan visited a hospital in Valsad, Gujarat. Shocking images, said the reporter, on the bed is a patient, on the floor next to him is a body.

They will see patients everywhere, angry, anxious, grieving and bewildered.

ABP News had women crying outside a hospital and a relative of another woman stating that he was willing to pay up to Rs 3-4 lakh if ​​the hospital admitted it. Another woman with Covid-19 was lying in the back of a car for five hours waiting, waiting. Waiting for five days, said a man outside Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital (India today)

Zee News visited Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in Delhi where people waiting outside were angry and said if the government claims there are beds available they still cannot get patients admitted. A man said they were told to carry the stretchers themselves. Another man was furious: the government is talking loudly, he said quickly, that is all.

In Lucknow, India TV met a young man whose pregnant young woman was Covid-19 positive, ready to give birth, but no hospital bed.

Systems collapse

Prime Minister Modi and his men and women will see journalists calling hospitals and clinical laboratories to request samples, to hear the same answer each time: Not possible, we have stopped the collections.

They will listen to the ABP News The journalist performs an injection surgery and finds that the much sought-after drug, Remdesivir, sells on the black market for thousands of rupees. At Aaj tak, another sting found oxygen cylinders at a high price Saanson ka Saudagar he tagged the sellers.

They will see people leaving the cities of Mumbai and Delhi in droves despite the Prime Minister’s advice to stay put. Fear of Covid is driving them away, the reporter said on NDTV India. Horrible situation, said the Republic TV reporter at the Delhis Kaushambi bus stop.

They will also see Baba Ramdev doing what he can to boost the nation’s immunity with yoga on India TV, Daily. An awed anchor announced, with apparent expert knowledge, that the will to power can also help you fight the crown, while Ramdev performed a handstand among other yoga poses, which he believes will help reduce stress.

What will governments and politicians think or say after seeing all the horror and tragedy unfold on the news? Will they wonder why they allowed a Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, poll campaigns in states like West Bengal, which terrible spike in the cases?

Or will it be back to business as usual? Mamata 3 roadshows and Smriti Irani 3 roadshows announced Zee News Wednesday

Mujhe maaf karo sarkar, pleaded Aaj tak as bodies piled up across the country.

Opinions are personal.

