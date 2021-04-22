What is the powerful and unique advantage of CPC?

Editor’s Note: This 100-episode podcast explains how China actually works. Exploring Xi Jinping’s thinking and how the Chinese president’s approach shaped China’s governance, the podcast decodes the country’s growth story to help you truly understand its success and challenges.

The CCP Central Committee is the brain and the main fulcrum. The fundamental task of local CPC organizations is to ensure that the decisions and arrangements made by the CPC Central Committee are implemented, and are prompt and correct.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) was founded in accordance with Marxist theory, and a strict organizational system was formed, comprising the central, local and grassroots organizations of the Party. This is a powerful advantage that no other part of the world has.

The group of leading Party members occupies a special position in the organizational system of the Party. It should implement the decisions and arrangements made by the CPC Central Committee and Party organizations at higher levels, and play an important role in guiding the leadership, managing the overall situation and ensuring implementation.

Each Party member should strengthen his knowledge of the Party and the concept of organization. They should consciously identify with the Party ideologically, surrender politically, obey it in their work and trust it emotionally.

To achieve the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and to support and strengthen socialism with Chinese characteristics, the key lies with the Party and the people. In the final analysis, the key lies in the formation of generations of credible successors. It is a hundred-year-old plan for the development of the cause of the Party and of the country.

We must increase awareness of adversity and responsibility and bring the Party’s self-revolution to fruition. We must fully implement the general requirements for Party building in the new era, constantly improve the quality of Party building, and make the Party a dynamic Marxist ruling party that is always on top of the times, fully supported by the people, has the courage to make self-revolution, and can withstand the test of all kinds of storms and waves.