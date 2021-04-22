Love me, don’t love me The curious case of the Imran Khan government and the banned TLP





File photo of Pakistani PM Imran Khan

The political situation in Pakistan would be easier to understand if only there was a scene from an Amitabh Bachchan movie that could describe how many U-turns a government can take in 10 days. Ideally, this scene could also shed light on how to maintain the government’s mandate in response to an angry mob attack.

But wait, the only scene that made it to Prime Minister Imran Khans’ Instagram was that of some rather mean Indian commanders considering ousting a government for Rs 50 lakh. It was a clip from the 1984 Amitabh Bachchans film Inquilaab and was released because it accurately reflected the current situation and the turmoil of the opposition, according to Khan’s digital media adviser. It sounded like a good deal. But as all good things come to an end, or a U-turn in this case, the post was lowered and Rs 50 lakh saved.

What could not be stopped, however, is that the Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was going around in circles on the things it promised but later realized it was not. its promises to make or keep. The issue that began at the end of 2020 has now devoured the country at the cost of life and the mockery of the state. Last November, when the government signed a deal with Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) following the anti-blasphemy protests against France, it thought it had cleverly avoided a bigger problem. It had not been. This fire is alive again.

Negotiating with a banned group

Promising a far-right group with the expulsion of the French ambassador within three months, not appointing the Pakistani ambassador to France, officially approving the boycott of French products and freeing the TLP workers, was not than a practical joke that the Imran Khan government thought was playing. when signing the agreement with the TLP.

As three months ended and the TLP began to remind the government of its promises, the first deadline of February 16 was pushed back to April 20. The government had not really understood what was coming its way and had no plan to deal with it. In fact, there was a feeling that after the death of Khadim Hussain Rizvi, 26-year-old TLP Saad Hussain Rizvi would lose his sting.

The new TLP leader was arrested eight days before the deadline, bringing the whole country to its knees. Protesters took police officers hostage, killed four, injured hundreds and destroyed public and private property. The TLP was banned and the party was declared to be involved in terrorist activities. Then, during a police crackdown in Lahore, the group took 11 police officers hostage and released them, as the government continued to negotiate with a banned group.

In an address to the nation this week, Prime Minister Khan said he understood the pain of TLP. He said his goal was the same as TLP but the method was different. Odd for a prime minister to align his goals with a group that is now a terrorist entity, according to his own government. He convinced people that the idea of ​​expelling an ambassador from France would have repercussions on Pakistan. The Minister of the Interior probably did not receive this note. Within 12 hours of the Prime Minister’s speech, Sheikh Rasheed announced that a resolution to expel the French ambassador would be tabled in the assembly. Turning again and striking a deal with a banned group, the government freed more than 600 rioters. Ultimately, Rasheed was praised by the prime minister for negotiating with a banned group.

Blasphemous policy

Now the question is: why has the Imran Khan government gone through all this pain when it finally had to table a resolution to discuss the ousting of the French envoys to the assembly? He could have cleared the streets, but at the cost of capitulating once again to a mob that cedes power in the name of blasphemy. Such is the command of this banished group. Only time will tell how long the ban lasts and how crowds stay off the streets. Probably, until there is international blasphemy that requires a reaction from the Pakistani government.

When the Prime Minister asks why none of the 50 Islamic countries in the world demand the expulsion of their French envoy, he does not forget any other government that has signed an agreement promising an ouster like his.

In 2011, during an interview with Karan Thapar, Imran Khan, while referring to the assassination of the governor of Punjab, Salman Taseers, said: A governor gets shot, his killer becomes a hero. There is no point in becoming a hero in this country where there is no rule of law. Life is very cheap here. This is where the reality and the hypocrisy of the blasphemy issue lie. While every politician now sees a vote bank in the Tahaffuz-e-Namus-e-Risalat (Protecting the Holiness of the Prophets) cause, the blasphemy attack on opponents is seen as a fair game. Today’s leaders complaining about religious parties joining the TLP were themselves willing to join the same protest groups when it suited them.

Since people’s representatives are also vulnerable to vigilantism, you can’t even expect a discussion of the impact of a militarized blasphemy law in Pakistan. His space has shrunk. It is viable to tell the West what not to do rather than face the consequences of the blasphemy law in your country.

The author is a freelance journalist from Pakistan. His Twitter handle is @nailainayat. Opinions are personal.

Edited by Neera Majumdar.

