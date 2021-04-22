Shiv Sena questions PM Modis’ suggestion to lock down as a last resort





An editorial by Sena spokesperson Saamana said the focus should be on action rather than speeches.



On Thursday, the Shiv Sena questioned the basis on which Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested states consider lockdown as a last resort, and said that despite existing restrictions, cases of COVID-19 do not continue. did not reduce. A day after Mr Modi addressed the nation, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday imposed several new lockdown-type restrictions, including a ban on travel between cities and districts, and only allowed people working in essential services to travel on local trains. in Mumbai. Referring to Mr Modis’ suggestion made on Tuesday that lockdowns should be the last resort, an op-ed in Sena’s spokesperson Saamana said the focus should be on action rather than speeches. Several Maharashtra ministers have suggested that the state be completely locked down for at least 15 days. CM Uddhav Thackeray will make a decision on this matter. But, on what basis did the PM advise avoiding a lockdown? he asked. The editorial said the Maharashtra councils’ class 10 exams have been canceled and the central government has also dropped class 10 exams from the CBSE. The situation in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka has spiraled out of control, he claimed, adding that the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had recommended a two-week lockdown in Gujarat. . The situation is not improving despite strict restrictions in Maharashtra, the Marathi daily said. It was felt that the prime minister would advise citizens on how to deal with such a situation, the editorial said. The economy is devastated and those who survive the pandemic will die of suffocation in a crumbling economy, he said. He said the prime minister admitted the COVID-19 situation had worsened in the country, but stopped before saying what needs to be done to end the crisis. He says the COVID-19 crisis must be tackled in a united manner, but his concept of unity does not involve opposition parties, the Marathi daily said. Had the prime minister stopped his West Bengal election rallies in time, the spread of COVID-19 could have been controlled, the Marathi publication said. People from different parts of the country who were in West Bengal have spread the virus to their respective states. The country has only received the Kumbh mela coronavirus and political melas, the editorial claimed. Political leaders must show restraint and only then get the moral right to preach to the people, he said. Maharashtra reported 67,468 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, raising its tally beyond the 40 lakh mark, while another 568 patients succumbed to the infection, according to the State Department of Health.

