Shoulder injuries will remain eligible for immunization fund payments under Biden administration | Science





An influenza vaccine administered in September 2020. Correct positioning, not too high in the arm, prevents shoulder injuries.

Photo AP / Federica Narancio

Ending a 14-month fight, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) today killed a rule that would have prevented people who sustain shoulder injuries during vaccination from earning compensation from a government fund of $ 4.1 billion. The rule was finalized on January 19, the last day of the administration of former President Donald Trumps, but the administration of President Joe Bidens froze its implementation on January 20.

In its announcement to repeal the rule, the HHS said the previous administration was irregular in its rush last year when it proposed removing shoulder injuries from a table of injuries eligible for government compensation under a 1986 law. Under Trump, HHS dismissed a key advisory committee that had voted unanimously against the change, now writes HHS, and failed to timely notify opportunities to public comments before posting the final rule.

The rule change was to come into effect on February 22; the Biden freeze prevented that from happening. Bidens HHS today raised concerns that the change could negatively affect the COVID-19 vaccination campaign by making vaccine administrators, such as pharmacies and doctors’ offices, vulnerable to civil lawsuits, this which could reduce their willingness to take part in vaccination campaigns of any kind.

In its proposed rule, the Trump administration argued that shoulder injuries that can occur when vaccines are administered too high on the arm were not caused by the vaccines per se and therefore were not injuries compensable under the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP). the [law] should be interpreted as not applying to injuries that involve negligence on the part of the vaccine administrator, argued the proposed rule.

Shoulder injury claims under the program have increased in recent years and now represent over 54% of all claims filed. Most shoulder injury claims come from adults who have received influenza injections.

I applaud HHS for clearly doing the right thing by reconsidering its position and rescinding its own rule before it is too late, says Leah Durant, vaccine injury lawyer in Washington, DC The rule was against vaccine policy in our country and would only serve to cause greater reluctance to vaccinate during a global pandemic.

If it had taken effect, the rule change would not have immediately applied to shoulder injuries sustained while administering the COVID-19 vaccine, which currently fall under another HHS program, the Countermeasures. Injury Compensation Program. But after getting formal approvals from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, COVID-19 vaccines could in principle be added to VICP.

