Politics
Entrepreneurs shouting that they can’t get cheap gasoline prices, Jokowi, how can?
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) said not all industries benefit from the gas price of US $ 6 per MMBTU, as requested by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).
This was revealed by Deputy Head of Upstream Industry and Petrochemical Industry Kadin Indonesia Achmad Widjaja. Achmad also said that Industry Minister (Menperin) Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita received a report from PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (PGAS) that it was difficult for PGN to obtain gas supplies to distribute to industry. .
In fact, Presidential Regulation No. 121/2020 regarding natural gas pricing required the seven industrial sectors to receive a gas price of US $ 6 per MMBTU at the highest. This price is the price at the point of delivery of natural gas users (factory gate).
The seven industrial sectors are the fertilizer industry, the petrochemical industry and the industrial oleochemical, the steel industry, the ceramics industry, the glass industry and the rubber glove industry.
<< It turns out that the seven industries were made by decree No. 89 of the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources of 2020 and Permen ESDM No. 8 of 2020. Along the way, why did the ministerial decree have- he obliged PT-PT, during the ministerial decree, the decree of the Minister of Industry, PT ABCD, was not an obligation. Achamd told CNBC Indonesia on Thursday (4/22/21).
In the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources No. 89 of 2020 regarding users and certain prices of natural gas in the industrial sector, he mentions the names of companies which are entitled to a maximum gas price of US $ 6 per MMBTU. This means that companies not on the list will not be able to take advantage of the gas price of US $ 6 per MMBTU.
In fact, he added, the Perpes 121/2020 makes it clear that industries in seven sectors must receive cheap gas prices.
Investigate, he continued, that the name that received a maximum gas price of US $ 6 per MMBTU was a recommendation from the Association in each sector. When the Association does not include recommendations for multiple company names for one reason or another, for example, such as non-payment of membership fees, the rights of those companies which have even been guaranteed by the Presidential Decree will be lost.
However, the decision to charge a maximum price of US $ 6 per MMBTU for industrial gas is in the hands of the government, specifically the Department of Energy and Mineral Resources which issued the regulations. Unfortunately, there is no clear coordination, so when the ministerial decree was issued, according to him, many industries did not get their rights.
“At the end of the day, there are many who are left behind. The president gave the seven industry sectors, didn’t choose, didn’t choose selectively. How come you use them Association data? You can keep Association data, but the decision must be all industries that get it. Why not PGN (Gas Company). State) data? As customers, all industries were recorded, ”he said.
According to him, PGN should use the names of its customer data as a reference. In this way, no company or factory will be missed in obtaining its rights. Moreover, he continued, the President had already received clear instructions.
“As an assistant to the president, we have to follow the direction of the president. How is it that there are industries that can, some cannot, the business world is disappointed,” he said. he continued.
[Gambas:Video CNBC]
(wia)
