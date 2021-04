Lofgren: Capitol Police official investigated for instructions to prosecute only ‘anti-Trump’ protesters January 6

Bolton said he had yet to review reports of internal investigations into the conduct of about three dozen officers on Jan.6, many of which are ongoing at the department’s Professional Accountability Office, or OPR.

A committee aide declined to disclose further details of the investigation, but pointed out that Lofgren’s panel “recently received new documents and emails related to the January 6 uprising, including documents that highlighted light these issues that the President has asked (the Inspector General) about today. The committee continues to review these documents and emails and intends to review the relevant audio recordings when they become available. “

A Capitol Police official told POLITICO that the radio communication described by Lofgren involved “an official from the Capitol Police Command who simply told the officers to look for counter-protesters because it is often there that we have clashes between the two parties.

“It is not and has never been the subject of an investigation by the OPR,” said the official, adding that the radio message had been delivered at 8 a.m. “long before ‘there are problems with anyone on Capitol Hill.

While details are still disputed, Lofgren’s comments are the first glimpse of specific concerns about the conduct of Capitol Hill police on the day of the insurgency. Neither Lofgren nor the department identified the official. Capitol Police have acknowledged ongoing investigations, including the fact that six officers have been suspended for their particular actions, but have not provided any updates since they began months ago.

Many Democratic lawmakers have expressed concern after the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill by a pro-Trump mob that some Capitol Hill police officers appeared to either be waving the crowd or posing for selfies with them. The reality has been more complex. About 138 Capitol Hill police and DC police officers were assaulted on January 6, some seriously injured. One died hours later from an apparent stroke and two committed suicide in the days and weeks following the attack.

Images of the riot sometimes show savage hand-to-hand combat in which outnumbered police officers were attacked and beaten, pepper-sprayed and clubbed with sticks, batons and even a hockey stick and skateboard . Inside the building, rioters often clashed with police, and in other cases, police were reduced to spectators as crowds patrolled the halls of the Capitol. Outside of the House and Senate chambers, however, it was a different story, as police pushed back fierce crowds who attempted to enter rooms where lawmakers were being evacuated.

