Five things you need to know to start your day

Momentum is building for US law dealing with China. Wall Street is starting to spot Bitcoin’s weakness. How to travel safely after being vaccinated. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

Momentum builds in Congress for bipartisans legislation to take on China and strengthen the competitiveness of the United States in the areas of technology and critical manufacturing. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee, on a 21-1 vote Wednesday, approved a bill targeting China on a number of fronts, including closer to scrutiny of foreign donations to US colleges and universities. Meanwhile Australia canceled agreements between the China Belt and Road Initiative and the Victoria state government. Earlier this week, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for greater global economic integration while calling on the United States and its allies to avoid “ lead others.

Asian stocks should rebound after US stocks broke a two-day drop on a rally in companies that stand to benefit the most from an economic recovery. The dollar fell, while Treasuries stabilized. Futures were higher in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong. Most of the major groups in the S&P 500 advanced, with commodities, energy and financials leading the way. Banged on by the increase in cases from Japan to India, here’s how Asian markets have underperformed their global peers since the start of March.

The slow roll-out of the vaccine in Australia could isolated country until 2022. As much of the world grapples with another wave of Covid-19 cases, Australia is among a group of countries including New Zealand, Korea South and Taiwan, which have succeeded in controlling the spread of Covid-19. But they have not responded to the massive vaccination campaigns seen in the US, UK and Europe. With only 3.2% of its citizens vaccinated, Australia is ranked 93rd on Bloomberg’s Global Vaccine Tracker. Here is the the latest virus news from around the world, and here’s how to travel safely after getting your vaccine.

Bitcoin has yet to recover from its unexplained weekend swoon, and now the investing public is on the lookout for the notoriously volatile token’s next move. Enter chart viewers. Thinking of crypto for virtually the first time, Michael Purves of Tallbacken Capital Advisors sent a note on Wednesday containing a technical analysis of the coin’s trading patterns. Bitcoin’s recent highs have not been confirmed by its relative strength index, among others, and upward momentum is waning, he said. Previously, JPMorgan strategists wrote that if the largest cryptocurrency could not soon exceed $ 60,000, momentum signals would collapse. In the meantime, here’s how Tyler Cowen sees crypto billionaires are changing philanthropy.

The PSPC boom may be deflating after more than a year of frenzy, but it continues to create vast wealth for bargains. The transaction by giant Grab Holdings will give the Singapore-based company a market value of $ 39.6 billion, up from $ 16 billion earlier this year. Co-founder and CEO Anthony Tan, who will own 2.2% of Grab after the deal, will see his fortune will climb to $ 829 million, based on the shares he owns. Co-founder Hooi Ling Tan and Chairman Ming Maa will own shares valued at $ 256 million and $ 144 million respectively, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Meanwhile, hedge fund giant Marshall Wace is sound the alarm in the booming PSPC market.

There is a tendency to reject the phenomenon of retail as harmless entertainment that only affects a handful of memes stocks. Sure, some latecomers at the party might lose money, but for the most part, stacking stocks can be fun and lucrative. But there is already evidence that this is having a big impact on the markets. There is evidence that short sellers have gone underground to place their bets, for example in use credit default swaps to express negative opinions about a stock. In An Odd Lots episode released this week, hedge fund manager John Hempton also described having to calculate potential gamma pressures on short positions. The problem is, publicly available short positions could be targeted for compression similar to what we’ve seen with GameStop.

But there are other ways the trend of social media-enabled swarm trading is impacting the markets. In a new paper, researchers from Vanderbilt, Imperial College London, and the Swiss Finance Institute describe how reduced pressures on stocks like GameStop, AMC and American Airlines not only impacted the quality of the market for those stocks, but also on the quality of the market of their respective competitors. Volatility and bid-ask spreads – a measure of liquidity – jumped 25% for competing firms during a short period of squeeze targeting a single firm. As the article says: “In the case of a coordinated trading by a large crowd of traders that results in a short squeeze, the quality of the market is subsequently reduced in these stocks despite the real-time monitoring by the traders. market regulators and the continuous processing of information. It is important to note that we are also documenting the negative impact on the market quality of the competitors of the companies involved. “

