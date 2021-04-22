Economist: Ministry of Investment can overcome obstacles to trade permits





Report by Tribunnews.com reporter Reynas Abdila TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – University of Indonesia economist Berly Martawardaya said changing the nomenclature of the Investment Coordination Board (BKPM) to become the Ministry of Investment would be a breath of fresh air. According to him, various obstacles related to the influx of investment in Indonesia could be a little better than before. “One of the obstacles to attracting investment is that it is difficult, numerous, time consuming and uncertain to license businesses in Indonesia,” Berly said in a discussion forum on Thursday (4/22/2021 ). Berly explained that referring to the data on the ease of doing business, Indonesia ranks 144th in the world. This means that Indonesia’s position is not easy to invest in business compared to other countries classified as very easy. Also read: Southeast Asia’s Largest Auto Glass Plant To Be Built In Batang Industrial Zone In May “The lowest for Indonesia is the trade permit issue. Others are below 100 but our trade permits are much lower,” said the man who is also India’s research director. Also read: The Stock Exchange awaits Jokowi’s new Minister of Investments According to him, the change of nomenclature to become the Ministry of Investment is progress because it can make policies, while BKPM only reaches the administrative level. “The licensing process in the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Thailand, we see, is much more concise. So it looks like it’s not just a name change, but hopefully that changing status will speed up the investment process, “he explained. The Ministry of Investment is also the target of Joko Widodo’s second-term government, making Indonesia’s economy competitive and export-oriented. Earlier, the head of the Investment Coordination Council (BKPM), Bahlil Lahadalia, said he was ready to respond to President Joko Widodo’s request for an investment of Rp 900 trillion in 2021. The size of the target is larger in the National Medium Term Development Plan (RPJMN) of the Ministry of National Development Planning / Bappenas, which is valued at Rs 856 trillion. “The president’s orders pass the BKPM to us and ask for Rp 900 trillion. Because my boss is the president, God willing, I will work together to carry out the Rp 900 trillion instructions and orders.” Bahlil said .







