Lee Cain: Former Boris Johnson Communications Officer Says ‘Class Bias’ Still Exists in Westminster | Political news





“Class prejudice” still exists in Westminster, according to the Prime Minister’s former communications director. Lee Cain said he had “lost count of the times I was called a ‘bruiser’, ‘thug’ or even ‘oik’ for the double crime of having a strong Norse accent and shaved hair “. “My experiences at Westminster made it easy to understand why young working class women and men struggle to progress,” he wrote in an article for Spectator magazine. Picture:

Mr Cain worked with Dominic Cummings on the Vote Leave campaign for Brexit

Mr. Cain, a former journalist who quit number 10 after a bitter power struggle in NovemberAdded: “When I first walked into Downing Street, I had a distinct feeling that some senior officials thought I should just be there. “The clear message was: you’ve come a long way, don’t worry too much now.” He said children from the poorest households find it difficult to make them “great professions” and when they do, they “struggle to break the” glass ceiling “. “Britain’s most powerful jobs are still dominated by the small proportion (7%) of those who attended private school,” he said. “No wonder Fleet Street and Whitehall are among the worst offenders. “What tie you wear in school always matters, what accent you have and what class you are in. It’s a disaster for working class boys and girls.” Mr. Cain said if the trend continues, “political parties and business leaders will find themselves increasingly bewildered and disconnected from the people they seek to lead.” Picture:

The Prime Minister “understands that the need for social mobility is now more urgent than ever,” Cain said. Photo: Simon Dawson / 10 Downing Street

To illustrate his point, he recalled the discussions in the government last summer on free school meals. Ministers were under pressure from activists, including footballer Marcus Rashford, to extend meal vouchers to eligible pupils during the summer break. Mr Cain admitted the government was “losing a public relations war” with Rashford at the time and said he attended a cabinet meeting with Boris Johnson and his best team. “I asked the leaders of the country how many of them had already been entitled to free school meals and found out that I was the only person in the room who had been,” Cain said. . “Is that why the government got into such a terrible entanglement on this emotional issue? “But would it have helped if older politicians had had personal experience of food poverty? Subscribe to Sophy Ridge on Sunday Apple podcasts, Google podcasts, Spotify, Spreaker However, Mr Cain praised the prime minister, saying he was a leader who “believes in social mobility” and has placed “higher leveling” at “the very center of his tenure.” “Boris Johnson understands that the need for social mobility is now more urgent than ever as we emerge from lockdown,” he added. Mr Cain followed Mr Johnson to Downing Street in 2019 after helping run his Tory leadership campaign. He was a close ally of Dominic Cummings, Mr Johnson’s former chief adviser, having worked with him on the Vote Leave campaign for Brexit in 2016. Mr. Cummings himself left number 10 at about the same time as Mr. Cain.

