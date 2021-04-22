Biden climate summit: what to watch out for and who’s attending





President Bidens’ climate summit kicks off on Earth Day on Thursday and will feature a host of high-profile speakers and participants, including heads of state and business leaders and Pope Francis. Here’s a list of the biggest names and what the Biden administration hopes to accomplish. What speakers should I watch? President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will open the summit Thursday at 8 a.m. with remarks that will highlight the importance of global efforts to reduce carbon emissions. Pope Francis will speak later Thursday. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and David Malpass, the President of the World Bank, who recently expressed support for a net zero carbon future, will join a morning session on financing solutions to climate change. In the afternoon, speakers will highlight local climate work and discuss the security challenges posed by global warming. The summit will resume on Friday with John Kerry, Mr Bidens’ senior climate envoy, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu joining a session on the importance of technological innovation in reducing carbon emissions. In a subsequent session on the economic benefits of tackling climate change, Microsoft founder Bill Gates will speak as the founder of Breakthrough Energy, an investment fund that supports emissions reduction projects of carbon.

Which world leaders are there? Chinese President Xi Jinping, America’s biggest rival on the world stage, has announced that he will attend the virtual summit. The same goes for Presidents Vladimir V. Putin of Russia and Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, with whom the Biden administration is trying to negotiate a plan to protect the Amazon rainforest. A number of prominent American allies are expected to attend, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Other key attendees include Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, President Moon Jae-in of South Korea and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga from Japanese leaders with whom the Biden administration has sought to secure commitments on carbon emission reduction targets. King Salman of Saudi Arabia, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador of Mexico are also expected. The White House invited more than 40 world leaders in total. What else is on the agenda? Biden will announce that the United States intends to cut global warming emissions by nearly half by the end of the decade, a goal that would force Americans to transform the way they drive, heat their homes and manufacture goods. The new US target almost doubles the commitment made by the Obama administration, and the Biden administration hopes the announcement will spur other nations to increase their own targets.

