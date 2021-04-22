Pakistan: Taliban claim deadly explosion in luxury hotel





Quetta (Pakistan) (AFP)

The Pakistani Taliban on Thursday claimed responsibility for the explosion of a deadly bomb at a luxury hotel hosting the Chinese ambassador in the country’s southwest, as officials raised the death toll to five.

Beijing said it strongly condemned the attack, although the Taliban said Pakistani security officials were the target of the blast.

The bomb was placed in a car parked at the Serena Hotel – which is part of a five-star chain popular with diplomats – and exploded Wednesday evening in the city of Quetta, capital of Baluchistan province.

Pakistan is leading several low-level insurgencies in the impoverished province, led by Islamist, separatist and sectarian groups.

“The suicide bomber hit security officials exactly as planned,” Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) spokesman said in a statement.

Police said the blast came from an improvised explosive device and that security officials and hotel staff were among those killed.

Describing the explosion as a “terrorist attack,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told Beijing that the Chinese delegation was not present when the bomb exploded.

Gu Wenliang, agriculture commissioner at the Chinese embassy in Pakistan, told China’s Global Times newspaper that the bomb exploded 10 minutes before their planned return.

“I was walking in the parking lot when I heard a sudden loud noise and the earth shook under my feet,” said Khuda Baksh, a hotel attendant.

“Everyone was running for their life before I passed out,” he told AFP.

For years, the TTP has unleashed deadly attacks on urban centers across Pakistan from their bases along the Afghan border, where they have provided shelter to a range of global jihadist groups, including al-Qaeda.

But a massive military offensive launched in 2014 largely destroyed the group’s command and control structure, dramatically reducing insurgent violence across Pakistan.

– ‘Full alert’ –

Wednesday’s attack comes after violence linked to extremists has largely declined in recent years.

“We will not let this monster reappear,” Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted.

“We are on high alert and monitoring all internal and external threats.”

Analysts warn, however, that Pakistan has yet to tackle the root causes of extremism.

Balochistan is Pakistan’s largest and poorest province despite its wealth of natural resources.

Resentment has been fueled by billions of dollars in Chinese money flowing into the region via the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) – a key part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative – which locals say , hardly benefited them because most of the new jobs have disappeared. to foreigners.

In 2019, gunmen stormed a luxury hotel overlooking a flagship CPEC project – the deep-water port of Gwadar which gives China strategic access to the Arabian Sea – killing at least eight people .

And in June, Baluch insurgents targeted the Pakistan Stock Exchange, which is partly owned by Chinese companies.

Both attacks were claimed by the Balochistan Liberation Army.

Wednesday’s explosion also comes after radical anti-blasphemy Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) staged a week of violent protests calling for the expulsion of the French ambassador from the country.

The TLP has been campaigning for months after President Emmanuel Macron defended the right of a satirical magazine to republish cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad – an act deemed blasphemous by many Muslims.

The TTP, while not ideologically linked to the TLP, issued a statement earlier this week in support of the group’s protests.

2021 AFP

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos