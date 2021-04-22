Raj Thackeray writes to PM Modi; urges states to purchase and distribute Remdesivir





As Maharashtra watches a growing number of COVID-19 cases, MNS chief Raj Thackeray wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. In the letter, MNSchief called on the Prime Minister to give the state the power to purchase and distribute Remdesivir and other essential drugs and materials needed to treat COVID-19. Raj Thackeray writes to PM Modi Stating that the entire nation is going through an unprecedented time and is engulfed by the coronavirus pandemic, Raj Thackeray in his letter to PM Modi wrote: “The daily number of positive patient cases is increasing day by day and has crossed 3 lakh, as I write this last. “ The letter written by Raj Thackeray said: “It is heartbreaking to see the death rate rising as well. The images from Gujarat and other states showing corpses lining up to take their turn are very disturbing. The situation is very grim and terrifying. This is no time for petty politics. We need to come together and face the situation collectively. “ Stating that the health system has collapsed, the MNS chief said the speed of COVID-19 testing has slowed, hospitals do not have sufficient beds, essential drugs such as Remdesivir are not available and the supply of vital oxygen was interrupted, he said that although a much larger population is now eligible for vaccination, it is not certain that we can guarantee the availability of vaccines in numbers. sufficient to ensure vaccination of all who are eligible. “We must organize the management of this pandemic with great care,” he added. The letter to PM Modi reads: In the midst of this, I was shocked to learn that the central government was planning to control the purchase and distribution of Remdesivir, a key drug in the treatment of COVID-19 . In your recent Address to the Nation, which I heard with enthusiasm, you communicated key guidelines and direction to state governments on how to deal with this crisis. “ Noting that he does not understand why the Center decided to control the purchase and distribution of Remdesivir, Thackeray said that these are the mechanisms of the state government – its health department, local institutions such as the municipal corporations and staff at all levels who are at the forefront of the crisis. He said: “They work with the utmost dedication and face the daily challenge of ensuring the right treatment for patients. Why, then, should the central government control the purchase and distribution of Remdesivir?” Stating that it is his sincere appeal to the Prime Minister to allow the state government to have its personalized management of the purchase, distribution and use of Remdesivir, the MNSChief said: “I hope that you will give serious consideration to my appeal and guarantee the administrative freedom of state governments. “ Read the full letter here:

Current COVID-19 crises in Maharashtra In the midst of the second wave of the pandemic, the Maharashtraso recorded more than 40,27,827 positive cases, of which 32,68,449 have successfully recovered, while 61,911 have died. According to the latest MoHFW reports, in the last 24 hours, 67,468 new cases, 54,985 new healing cases and 568 deaths have been recorded. Currently, the total number of active coronavirus cases in the state is 6.97,467.







