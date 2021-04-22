At this year’s Oscars, Donald Trump is still everywhere





Go back to March 2018, which at the time looked like a dark nightmare, but the boy there was something worse waiting behind the scenes and the winner for Best Picture at the Oscars. It was the second ceremony since Donald Trump took office. The Academy was still reeling from the previous year’s debacle, in which Hollywood naval viewer La La Land was accidentally announced as the winner, due to Barry Jenkins’ ode to black childhood, Moonlight . If the optics weren’t good then, today the symbolism is toe curling.

The following year, the Oscars villain’s tale settled around Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which is either about a mother mourning her late daughter and holding justice accountable or about the takeover of a racist white cop. , depending on how you look at it. Although Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell won some brilliant statues for their performances, the film didn’t win the top prize at night’s end, losing to Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water.

Months earlier, Trump had called the neo-Nazis behind the murderous Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., “Very good people,” and refused to condemn white supremacy. Amidst this cultural turmoil, del Toro’s victory felt political avoiding politics. After all, who can really be upset by a movie where a woman falls in love with a fish? Maybe only the Reddit incel fish tables lit up that year.

Over the next two years, there was no such escape policy, with the winners of the best films Green Book and Parasite each becoming a proxy for arguments over the Trump presidency. The issues with Green Book were particularly visceral: from the director’s Islamophobic tweets, to the family of pianist Don Shirley challenging his portrayal in the film, to general issues with his white savior narrative. Anti-Muslim, little respectful of the truth and happy to ignore racism; the arguments against Green Book were essentially arguments against Trump, even though they were complicated by the fact that the film and the Academy seemed to believe he was aligned with the movement towards racial justice.

The following year, Parasite served as a response to the long tradition of excluding foreign-language films from the Oscars, with its historic 2020 victories particularly relevant as Trump continued to blame China for the pandemic. “How serious have the Oscars been this year? Trump called for a rally in Colorado later that month.” The winner is a film from South Korea, what was that? “more urgent in the year that followed, with the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement reinforcing the need for a more comprehensive and empathetic view of humanity.

Which brings us to the 2021 ceremony, which continues to hobble. Yes that was pushed back, no most movies aren’t available in most countries around the world, and yes the organizers are going to have to embrace Zoom after all. But more complicated than all of this is figuring out what politics the Oscars are supposed to represent right now, if at all.

This is the last year of the Trump presidency, with the majority of competing films released while Trump was in power, and all shot during his tenure. As such, they can each be seen as grappling with one or more aspects of their mandate. Trump may be gone, but his ghost is still everywhere, with themes like the power of protest, economic inequality, sexual assault and racial injustice recurring again and again.

In Nomadland, Chloe Zhao shines a light on Middle America’s dying middle class, who have seen their retirement plans swallowed up before their eyes. Although Jessica Bruder, who wrote the book whose screenplay is adapted, explained that the people she met weren’t necessarily Trump fans, the film shows why a generation feels like the world has slipped out from under them, and where they might look for answers.

Nomadland is the frontrunner for best pic, but the argument that he paints an overly flattering image of working at Amazon hovers over it as he enters the final stage. This ‘controversy’ could make Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago Seven set the most blatantly anti-Trump film, which was very successful for its portrayal of a justice system that rewards speeches. wordy and stunts of a group of white liberals, and the power of the ballot box trumps direct action, which seems anachronistic given the success of the Black Lives Matter protests. It’s this year’s Green Paper: a film that gets the Oscars congratulated for speaking the truth to power, even if it actually reinforces the status quo.

Then there’s Minari, Isaac Lee Chung’s fable about an Asian-American family on a farm in Arkansas, which is about the idea of ​​the American Dream and the invisible people who support it. As in the movie itself, the Oscar story around Minari is about who we think of as Americans and who we don’t, with the nominations for her casting correcting a long-standing failure to reward Asian actors. As a result of a series of horrific hate crimes suffered by the Asian and Pacific Islander Americans (AAPI) community, many of whom have suffered from the aftermath of Trump’s brand of Covid-19 “the Chinese virus” , winning Minari would be a bold statement about what American families can and look like.

Signs of Trump’s effect on popular culture are in all of the nominees, like Emerald Fennell’s Promising Young Woman whose title plays on how Stanford University rapist Brock Turner was presented in court a film that aligns with how the testimony of women is questioned, as it has been. the fight for the many women who have accused Trump of assault. Of all the top nominees for photography, Judas and the Dark Messiah is the most openly grappling with racial injustice, and yet he found himself seemingly unleaded and instead with two top supporting actor nominees. You are unlikely to be looking for the top dollar.

Hollywood sees itself as deeply political and in tune with those who rally around the evils of society, but those on the left and right are aligned with seeing it as out of touch. As one writer argued yesterday, when the George Floyd trial jury convicted police officer Derek Chauvin of murder: “Aaron Sorkin, get away from your typewriter.”

Since the last Oscars, we’ve seen celebrities remind us that they’re like us as they wait for the pandemic to end in their many homes, or tinker with an “Imagine” blanket to give the poor something to smile about. There’s no fishy love story to save us from politics this year, although Mank may offer the closest in terms of escape, so it’s likely that whatever wins will have the footprints. greasy of Trump’s legacy somewhere. After all, this is either the last Oscars of the Trump era or a one-year reprieve until he returns. Wouldn’t that be an end of twist.

