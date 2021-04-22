China: Xi Jinping “life president”? Maybe, but he will have to negotiate







Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a signing ceremony with Dominican Republic President Danilo Medina at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 2, 2018 (Photo by THOMAS PETER / POOL / AFP)

In his strategy to maintain his grip on all of China beyond the XXth Party Congress in 2022, does Xi Jinping have the means to place all his men in key positions in the provinces? The answer is no. The president’s allies capable of assuming these responsibilities are beginning to be scarce. Xi is therefore forced to compromise with the other factions within the Party. look at the nominations, a sort of partition of China is emerging. Last symbolic example, the appointment of Wang Kai as governor of Henan.

* Clique which includes Dong Hong (), ex-director of the central inspection group, indicted in October 2020, Xiao Pei (), deputy secretary of the Party of the Central Disciplinary Commission, Li Xiaohong (), withdrawal since 2017, Zhao Fengtong (), retired since 2018, and Lin Duo. On April 3, Wang Kai (), a member of the Jilin Province Standing Committee since 2017, was appointed head of the Henan government to replace Yin Hong (), one of Han Zheng’s directors (), who , after serving in Henan for two years, was promoted to provincial secretary of Gansu. Note also that Yin Hong, whom some see as a two-sided framework, also supporting Xi Jinping, took the place of Lin Duo (), one of Wang Qishan’s important allies in the provinces. Lin’s withdrawal, which comes barely more than a year after the resignation of Jiang Chaoliang (), then Party secretary for Hubei, deals a heavy blow to Wang and his Beijing clique *. Is Xi Jinping gradually moving away from Wang Qishan in anticipation of 2022? It is a possibility. However, let us distinguish the loss of influence of Wang Qishan – aging of his allies oblige – and the deterioration of his relationship with Xi. However, letting Han Zheng gain ground and promoting Wang Kai contradicts Xi’s main goal of winning the factional struggle within the Party once and for all. What to think of this latest provincial reshuffle?

Back to Henan

Born in Henan, Wang Kai began his career with the Disciplinary Commission in 1991. He will remain in post as a clerk, deputy director and section director of the trial room. In 2001, Wang, still in the same commission, also became deputy mayor of Wuzhou city in Guangxi. He then found himself in the team of Huang Fangfang () mayor until 2002, then under the leadership of Zhong Xiangting () mayor from 2002 to 2006. Wang Kai was appointed to the city’s standing committee in 2003 and promoted to deputy secretary of the city. Left in 2006, committee then headed by Ren Xiekang (). Two years later, Wang became an executive of prefectural rank when he was appointed mayor of Wuzhou, a position he held until 2013.

In January 2013, Wang Kai was transferred to Yulin, still in Guangxi, as the new mayor and deputy secretary of the local Party committee headed by Jin Xiangjun (), appointed deputy mayor of Tianjin in 2018. It was during this period Yulin, between 2013 and 2017, that Wang’s career took off: after three years in office, he was promoted to the standing committee of the autonomous region. At the time, Peng Qinghua () was head of this committee, as well as secretary of the Sichuan Party and private secretary (mishu) of Song Ping (), the mentor of Hu Jintao and Wen Jiabao. However, Wang Kai only remained in post for 3 or 4 months before being replaced by Mo Gongming (), now a member of the municipal committee of the Chongqing Party.

In March 2017, after spending more than 15 years in Guangxi, Wang was transferred to the North-East and became director of the organization department of Jilin province, a post then held by Lin Wu (), governor of Shanxi since December 2019. Two years and three months later, Wang is transferred to one of the most coveted and difficult positions in the province: Party Secretary for Changchun City *. Again, after just under two years, Wang Kai is transferred to a new post, but this time to the South as Party group secretary, and in April, as governor of Henan.

*. Wang Kai’s return to Henan is not without raising several questions. Among them, why was Wang chosen to replace Yin Hong? But above all, what should we expect from him? Several changes are possible, especially economic ones. Wang, who was stationed in Wuzhou at the start of the city’s Industrial Revolution, promoted the development of export-oriented sectors and new industrial parks in the region. Result? Wuzhou’s output reached 100 billion yuan in 2013. Later in 2013, then in Yulin station, Wang set up the policy 8 major enterprises, 8 parks [industriels] major () in order to create a manufacturing base to reinvigorate the economy of the region somewhat short-circuited by Guangdong. And even in Changchun station, Wang continued to push to revitalize the economy through the Changchun International Automobile City Development Plan (2022-2035) *.

So, what is expected of Wang is somewhat what he has already accomplished in Guangxi and Changchun. namely, the management of a critical period of transformation and modernization of the manufacturing sector. This conclusion answers only one of the initial questions. That said, Wang’s appointment appears to be based more on his expertise than on his faction affiliations. In fact, Xi Jinping is unlikely to rely on Wang Kai in 2022 or after the XXth Party Congress.

The compromise

The promotion of Yin Hong, the current Party secretary in Gansu, is also significant in itself. Yin is, however, known for his affiliation with Vice Premier Han Zheng as well as the Shanghai gang. His promotion potentially shows two things: first, Xi’s capable allies are starting to be scarce, and second, relying only on his allies is no longer enough. The Chinese president must then negotiate compromises with other factions, including the allies of Han Zheng and Li Hongzhong (), secretary of the Tianjin Party and member of the Politburo. Because let us not forget, Li is not a true ally of Xi, but first and foremost an associate of the Old Regime, the network of power of the former president Jiang Zemin.

As the factions organize themselves, it appears more and more that they have divided the provincial territory in interesting ways: the West, the allies of Hu Jintao and the League of Communist Youth (tuanpai), o Yin Hong was sent; rather in the center or center-west, the associates of the Jiang Zemin clique in the broad sense (jiangpai); while Xi’s allies dominate the east coast and occupy many of the leading positions in the North and Northeast.

But then, is the promotion of Yin really one? In fact, not really. Being the head of Gansu brings very few levers Han Zheng as well as Jiang Zemin’s clique. It would then be necessary to consider this promotion rather like that of Han Zheng in 2017: Xi allowed him to become a member of the standing committee of the Politburo, but in return, Han had to leave the seat of Shanghai Li Qiang. In this sense, sending Yin to Gansu leaves room for others, such as Wang Kai, even if they are factional neutral. Also, transferring Yin when his superior, Wang Guosheng (), Party secretary in Henan, will be 65 in May and will therefore have to be replaced, tells us a lot about the state of relations between factions within the Party: Xi simply does not want Yin Hong to be able to replace Wang Guosheng because he wants to prevent the Jiang clique from retaining Henan, a province which is more economically and socially important than Gansu.

Obviously, the factional jousting is intensifying, especially as several other positions will have to be filled in the coming months. Among them, that of Liu Jiayi, secretary of Shandong, who will have to be replaced during or just after the month of August, and that of Xu Dazhe, secretary of Hunan. This should be replaced a little after the next plnum in the fall. This suggests that a fiercer struggle for Shandong and Hunan than for Gansu is brewing. The next changes will also tell us how the composition of the next Politburo and the new Central Committee is going.

