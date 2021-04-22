Modi’s Twitter feed reflects paradox of India’s Covid battle Quartz India





A scroll from Prime Minister Narendra Modis’s Twitter feed offers a glimpse into the battle for India with a second wave of Covid-19 raging. As the country grapples with deaths and shortages of oxygen, vaccines and medicine, parts of the country are also in the midst of a heady political battle. Modis’ Twitter account today (April 22) is a constant stream of condolences for the prominent Indians who lost their lives to Covid-19, sprinkled with enthusiasm for the people of the state of West Bengal who exercise their right to vote. Screenshot / Twitter Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ Twitter timeline is peppered with messages of condolences and elections in West Bengal. Modi and his aide, Home Secretary Amit Shah, have come under heavy criticism for staging mass rallies in West Bengal, while India is in the throes of a catastrophic Covid-19 surge. In less than a month, India’s coronavirus infections have risen from around 60,000 per day to over 300,000 per day. Screenshot / Twitter Modi posted videos of his rallies in Bengal and called out his opponent Mamata Banerjee, while speaking about the Covid-19 crisis in the country. The current government of Bengal had asked the Indian Election Commission to jointly conclude the two remaining phases of the election. The commission rejected this request. Meanwhile, the Election Commission made special arrangements for Covid-positive patients to vote. In addition to election rallies, the state of Uttarakhand also hosted the Kumbh Mela, a mass Hindu rally of nearly 30 million people, in April. Modi had called on Hindu ascetics to make the festival symbolic 18 days after its start, and most official Hindu seer groups decided to heed his advice. Yet on April 21, as the Hindus observed Ram Navami, the birth of their god Ram, more than 80,000 people took a dip in the Ganga river where Kumbh had been observed before. It’s still a fraction of the millions who were supposed to take the shahi snan (royal plunge), but it was less than ideal during a deadly, rapidly spreading pandemic. On Twitter, Modi called for restraint while wishing his followers on the occasion of Ram Navami. Screenshot / Twitter Modi called on his supporters to exercise restraint while celebrating Ram Navami.







