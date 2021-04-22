Dag Dig Dug Minister Jokowi





Jakarta – Reshuffle kabinet President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) it has been widely rumored that this will happen lately. Several names of ministers or cabinet members were also drawn into the standoff. One of the most prominent to know Minister of Education and Culture, (Mendikbud) Nadiem Makarim. Especially after the decision to merge the Ministry of Research and Technology with the Ministry of Education and Culture. Despite, Minister of Education and Culture Nadiem Makarim briefly visited the President of the PDIP, Megawati Soekarnoputri. Although the meeting was said to discuss the issue of education in Indonesia, a number of voices linked it to the cabinet reshuffle. So what is Nadiem Makarim’s goal in meeting Megawati? Paramadina political expert Hendri Satrio has given a number of interpretations related to the Nadiem Makarim movement amid the swirling question of cabinet reshuffle. One of the highlights was meeting Megawati. “There are several political interpretations, the first one, because this minister is in a political position, one can certainly guess that it is a political movement, because the one you met is Bu Mega. protection or political issues or what is clear is the perception of the movement. Politics is very important, “Hensat told IRC Podcast Seru Transvision on Wednesday evening (4/21/2021). Hensat felt that Nadiem Makarim appeared to be a “hollowed-out dag” in the sense that he feared being overhauled. Moreover, according to Hensat, it is not easy for a minister to think about how to meet Megawati. “I am also surprised if Mas Nadiem turns out to be ‘digged in’ with this reshuffle question. Yes, I do not feel safe because meeting Mrs Mega is an extraordinary step and perhaps very few ministers are there. – he thought, yes, “he said. Additionally, Hensat said Nadiem shouldn’t need to be worried if he feels his performance has been decent so far. Hensat then said that Nadiem’s ​​meeting with Mega appeared to seek protection. “Even though Ibu Mega had previously asked Mas Nadiem to straighten out the 1965 story, if Mas Nadiem felt his performance was good, I don’t think he needed to have a stomach. must seek protection from Bu Mega., “he said. Find out more Watch the video “ Upload photos with Megawati, Nadiem is considered Dag-Dig-Dug ”: [Gambas:Video 20detik]

