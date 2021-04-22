Boris Johnson should keep his word and stifle any attempt to introduce an electoral map

A voter carries his passport with his polling card as he walks to voting in Woking, one of five councils that tested the use of ID at polling stations in 2018 ( Alamy)

4 min read

If ever I am asked, in the streets of London, or in any other place, public or private, to present my ID card as proof that I am who I say I am then I will take this card out of my wallet and eat physically it in the presence of any emanation of the state which demanded that I produce it.

How times are changing. The Boris Johnson who wrote those words in 2004 became the Prime Minister of 2021 who now requires each of us to produce an ID card in order to exercise our right to vote. He intends to pass new rules to this effect before the next UK election. This, although there is no evidence that voter identification rules are necessary to prevent fraud and despite ample evidence to suggest that they will seriously undermine our voting rights.

We need the government to be upfront with us. We deserve to hear the real reasons they want to impose ID cards on us. We can’t believe the excuses they’ve given us so far – because they’re utterly incredible. It is time for a parliamentary debate to bring this to light.

You can see there is fiery work going on in government when a spokesperson says the measures are aimed at preventing “the potential for electoral fraud in our electoral system.” Not to prevent “real” electoral fraud, but its “potential”.

After all, the number of people convicted of electoral fraud in all the elections held in 2019?

Three.

Ladies and gentlemen, if all those convicted of electoral fraud in 2019 came together to form an act of tribute to the Beatles, they would be missing a Ringo. They would be two players away from having a five-man team.

Not everyone convicted of electoral fraud in 2019 could even play a game of cribbage together. It is the great scourge that the government intends to overcome.

In order to tackle a phantom problem, the government is creating a very real one – putting barriers in front of the three million people in this country who do not have photo ID. These are people who are disproportionately from the working class, the elderly or the minorities, but such obstacles could affect any of us – including you or me.

Don’t take my word for it. In a 2019 trial, the Election Commission estimated that 2% of people did not vote specifically because they did not have the correct ID. Applied nationwide, it could mean a million or more potential voters.

When news of the government’s plans broke in February, an advisor from one of these 2019 trial zones told me about one voter experiences:

“With three young children, she was already running out of time and didn’t want to have to organize childcare so that she could spend two hours taking the bus to town to allow her to use her right to vote. .

This may be just one example, but others will follow if the government is successful. Many practical problems are surmountable in theory but, in their millions, they will represent a measurable weakening of democracy in our country. Even a seemingly small barrier to voting will put people off – and we shouldn’t be trying to get them to jump through the hoops when voting rates are already much lower than in recent decades.

Either you believe that democracy works for everyone in this country or you don’t. If ministers truly believed in strengthening the “integrity” of our vote, they would not remove limits on government manipulation of elections like the Fixed-Term Parliaments Act. If they truly believed in building confidence in a fair and free electoral system, they would work with all parties to achieve proportional representation.

If this government truly believed in building our democracy, it would not build completely unnecessary barriers to voting.

But that is what this government is doing. We know they do not push for voter identification in order to protect the integrity of our elections. We therefore have the right to demand the real reason.

By now we are all used to the extravagant tales of our Prime Minister, inevitably followed by blatant betrayal. For my part, I would like to see Boris Johnson keep his promise of 2004 – and smother his ID card in front of the whole nation.

Alistair Carmichael is Liberal Democrat MP for Orkney and Shetland and Home Affairs Spokesperson