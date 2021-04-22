World leaders brace for Trump’s landmark Facebook ban move





The upcoming decision by Facebook’s Independent Oversight Board on whether to uphold or reverse Facebook’s indefinite suspension of former President Trump’s profiles has put policymakers on edge.

Why it matters: The decision will set a historic precedent for how the tech giant treats the accounts of world leaders and could be a litmus test for the power of boards of directors.

The context:

Facebook helped create the Oversight Board with $ 130 million in funding in 2019 to review user appeals about Facebook’s content moderation choices, and its independence has been questioned by Facebook critics, but its first case decisions this year suggest the board isn’t afraid to disagree with Facebook, and it tends to err on the side of free speech. Trump was the only case in which Facebook suspended a sitting head of state indefinitely, but the company began to act on the accounts of other world leaders. He froze the page of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduros for 30 days in March for violating Facebook’s policy against the spread of COVID-19 disinformation.

Details: “I am less concerned about the fate of Donald Trump than about the precedent this sets for the withdrawal and dismantling of everyone else,” Representative Ro Khanna (D-California) told Axios. .

Khanna warned that bringing President Trump back to the platform immediately may not be the best approach. “At the very least,” there should be a long waiting period before he is brought back, he argued. “[W]We always get threats on Capitol Hill from people who are inflamed by what he has done, so it doesn’t feel like enough time has passed. “

The conservatives Axios spoke to are still angry with the move. “While I would be happy to see Mark Zuckerberg’s Supreme Court verify his vanity, I won’t be celebrating,” said Rep. Jim Banks, chair of the Republican Study Committee, the largest conservative caucus in the House.

“No company CEO or his supervisory board should be more powerful than the leaders you elect,” he said. representing Ken Buck (R-Colo.), Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust Laws. “If this were true, world leaders who spit out violent speeches like Iran’s Ayatollah or Chinese Communist Party officials would be dismantled.”

The big picture: State leaders around the world have condemned social media giants’ Trump account bans, arguing that the platforms freezing the pages of world leaders is a slippery slope.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called the bans “problematic”. Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador called them “censorship”. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro urged his supporters to boycott the platforms. Polish officials say they plan to make social media bans illegal.

Sources on Facebook tell Axios that the company initially expected the board to uphold its decision, given that many other platforms have made similar calls in light of the attack on Capitol Hill.

Facebook vice president of global affairs Nick Clegg told Axios in January, following the board’s recommendation, “I have high hopes and can expect them to uphold our decision.”

Be smart: Even if the board overturned Facebook’s decision and ordered the reinstatement of Trump’s accounts on both Facebook and Instagram, Facebook preserved its leeway over broader policy.

The company is committed to following the board’s decisions regarding specific posts and accounts, but says it will treat the board’s general policy recommendations as suggestions. Facebook is unlikely to not take these recommendations seriously, given that he explicitly asked the board. for further guidance on these matters when he referred the case for review. Facebook is required to issue a public reaction to the decision and any policy recommendations within 30 days of the decision, explaining how it will deal with the recommendations.

Catch up quickly: Facebook created the Oversight Board in 2019 to review appeals about the company’s controversial speech decisions.

On January 21, the day after Biden’s inauguration, the company announced it would reverse its decision to indefinitely suspend Trump’s personal accounts after the Capitol seat on the Supervisory Board. The council immediately agreed to take up the case and said at the time that it would make its decision public within 90 days, that is, by April 20. But the board updated its bylaws when it agreed to take on the Trump case, giving it the option to extend the 90-day deadline under exceptional circumstances.

Last Friday, the Supervisory Board told members of the press it would delay its decision and make an announcement “in the coming weeks,” citing the volume of public comments on the case.

The board has received more than 9,000 comments related to the case. Note: the ban only applies to personal accounts of Donald Trump. Facebook began transferring millions of subscribers from all official White House accounts to the Biden administration in January.

Watch out for: A board decision to uphold Facebook’s ban on Trump’s accounts could spark huge outrage among conservatives who have long argued that tech platforms like Facebook and Twitter are biased against them.

Go further: Trump ban review marks major turning point for Facebook

