China's anti-poverty strategy has not only succeeded in lifting many Chinese out of extreme poverty, but has also given hope to other developing countries. On this occasion, Richard Yuan, the president of the Australia China Entrepreneurs Club, draws his crucial analysis.

With more than 1.3 billion inhabitants in the world, China pushed his republic out of poverty more easily than any other nation. From China example is the best for achieving the Millennium Development Goals proposed by the United Nations.



Over the past 30 years, around 700 million Chinese have seen their standard and quality of life increase, which is more than 70% of the world total. The number of poor Chinese living in rural areas fell to 55.75 million in 2015.

“Looking at the world, no country can lift hundreds of millions of people out of poverty in such a short time. Especially in the past eight years, China has eliminated poverty at an average annual rate of 10 million, which is unimaginable in other countries, ”a basic idea shared by Yuan.

Yuan shares a remarkable example of Hunan province where he grew up. Under the leadership of President Xi, Hunan in 2013 saw a strategy to eradicate poverty. This was a system to target poverty stricken households and individuals using a national registration system. This has enabled Chinese leaders to collect data from each underprivileged individual or household. The system brought together more than 128,000 registered villages and 290,000 households across China including Hunan Province.

After taking up his duties as From China President Xi Jinping has developed a specific “poverty reduction” strategy, promising to reduce poverty in rural areas. To eradicate poverty, it has set up a program until 2020 which includes actions in favor of social protection and the harmonious development of provinces, towns, municipalities and towns.

China lifted more than 10 million of its citizens out of poverty each year. In addition, the lifestyles of rural citizens in poverty-stricken regions have also seen tremendous progress.

Poverty is a chronic disease of human society. The fight against poverty has always been a major event in the governance of the country and the country in ancient and modern times. A story of China is a story of the Chinese nation’s struggle against poverty. From Qu Yuan’s feeling of “growth to cover up tears and mourn the hardships of people’s livelihoods” to Fu’s nostalgia for “there are tens of thousands of mansions and shelter the world with joy” for Sun Yat-sen “The house is full of people everywhere.” The long-cherished aspirations of “no man is left without getting what he wants” all reflect the Chinese nation’s deep desire to be rid of poverty and to have sufficient food and clothing.

After modern times, due to the decline of feudal rule and the invasion of Western powers, From China the political situation has been turbulent, wars have raged and the population has no basic means of subsistence. The nightmare of poverty has hit the Chinese people most severely. Getting rid of poverty has become the dream of the Chinese people, and it is also an important part of realizing the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

“The strategy of ‘selective poverty reduction’ implies more appropriate control of the project, precise allocation of capital, a requirement for the exact implementation of policies and the allocation of adequate personnel, as well as the tangible benefits that result from it. that each action generate on citizens and, above all: no one will be left behind.

“From central to local level, China has built a rigorous working mechanism and formed a poverty reduction system that involves the whole society, providing a powerful guarantee system to achieve the goal of comprehensive poverty reduction.” , attracts Yuan.

In November, the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison rented From China efforts to eliminate extreme properties. Yuan believes that the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) could have “swayed” the Australian Prime Minister to adopt a change of tone.

“As the largest developing country in the world, From China the achievements in poverty reduction reflect remarkable progress in the protection of human rights and have also vigorously promoted the global process of poverty reduction, ”concludes Yuan.

Xi Jinping delivered an important speech at the National Poverty Reduction Synthesis and Recommendation Conference and said that China won a global victory in the fight against poverty. All of the 98.99 million rural poor have been lifted out of poverty, 832 poor counties have all taken off their “poverty hats” and the 128,000 poor villages have been removed from the list of “poor villages”. Global regional poverty was resolved, the arduous task of eradicating absolute poverty was completed, and another “human miracle” was created in the annals of history.

Hu Angang, the director of Chinese studies at Tsinghua University reportedly said, “In my opinion, Western politicians are acting for the next election. China has a ruling party that wants to achieve big goals. In the history of human development, China achieving this is, if not unique, then at least something worthy of admiration. “

