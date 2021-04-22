PM Narendra Modi chairs high-level meeting on oxygen supply and availability – The New Indian Express





Through PTI NEW DELHI: Presiding over a high-level meeting to examine the oxygen supply across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called on senior officials to work quickly to increase production, increase speed of distribution and use innovative ways to provide oxygen support to healthcare facilities. . The PM also said states must act against any build-up of oxygen and ordered officials to ensure that the oxygen supply to different states runs smoothly and unhindered and called for fixing the responsibility with the local administration in case of obstruction. At the meeting which also discussed ways to increase oxygen availability amid demands from many states for an increase in its supply, Modi was told that the supply of rescue gas to the states was steadily increasing. Against 20 states’ current demand of 6,785 MT / day of liquid medical oxygen, the Center allocated as of April 21 6,822 MT / day to those states, according to a statement. It was noted that in the last few days the availability of liquid medical oxygen has been increased by approximately 3300 MT / day thanks to contributions from private and public steel mills, industries, oxygen manufacturers as well as by the ‘ban on the supply of oxygen for essential non-industries. Modi said states should sharply reduce hoarding and stressed the need for faster oxygen transport. The statement said railways are used for the rapid, nonstop transport of tankers over long distances. The first rake arrived from Mumbai to Vizag to transport 105 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen. Likewise, empty oxygen tankers are also transported by air to the oxygen suppliers in order to reduce the one-way journey time in the oxygen supply. The prime minister was informed that an elaborate exercise is underway in coordination with states to find their oxygen demand and ensure an adequate supply accordingly, the statement said. Senior officials representing various ministries have informed Modi that they are working with states to operationalize the sanctioned PSA oxygen plants as soon as possible. “The Prime Minister called on officials to ensure that the oxygen supply to the various states is smooth and unhindered.” He spoke of the need to settle liability with the local administration in the event of obstruction. He also asked ministries to explore various innovative ways to increase production. & oxygen supply, ”he says. Various measures are being taken to rapidly increase the availability of cryogenic tankers through the conversion of nitrogen and argon tankers, import and air transport of tankers and their manufacture, he added. Representatives from the medical community also spoke about the need for judicious use of oxygen and how an audit in some states has reduced oxygen demand without affecting patients’ condition. The meeting was attended by the Cabinet Secretary, the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, the Home Secretary, the Health Secretary and officials from the Ministry of Trade and Industry, the Ministry of Road Transport, pharmaceuticals and NITI Aayog.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos