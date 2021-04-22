Liz Cheney vs. MAGA – The New York Times





For his part, Trump seemed to understand Cheneys’ stature within the Republican hierarchy. His relationship with the party has stretched across generations. She could pick up the phone and call current and former foreign leaders around the world, especially in the Middle East. She seemed, on occasion, a human connection between the legacy of the last Republican administration and Trumps’ own, despite their mutual lack of cronyism. Five days after Trump’s presidency began, the congresswoman expressed enthusiastic approval when Trump raised the possibility of bringing back waterboarding as an interrogation technique. Cheney later praised Trump for pardoning his father’s former chief of staff, Scooter Libby. Cheney has publicly criticized Trump’s policies on occasion, but with discretion, and Trump rarely retaliates.

That all changed when Cheney stood alone among Republican House leaders in humorously refusing Trumps attempting to overturn the 2020 election. Trump won 70% of the vote in Wyoming in 2020, his highest share. high in all states. In Carbon County, local party chairman Joey Correnti IV immediately called two town halls to take the local temperature. A few people slacked off a bit during the Cheneys impeachment vote, he told me. Talking about tar and feathers, overlapping it on a rail. That kind of stuff.

Correnti drafted a resolution of multi-censorship against pro-impeachment lawmakers by Republican state committees in various states that would soon be passed by the entire state party. In it, the Wyoming GOP called for his immediate resignation and claimed that Cheney had violated the confidence of his constituents. Several politicians announced their intention to challenge her during the 2022 Republican primary. On January 29, one of Cheneys GOP House colleagues, Matt Gaetz, a Florida congressman and performative ally of Trump, appeared on the steps of the State Capitol in Cheyenne, where he declared Cheney a fake cowgirl before posing for fan photos. (Gaetz had been invited by Ocean Andrew, a young Wyoming state official and food truck entrepreneur, aged 27, a patron of Rand Paul, the Republican senator from Kentucky, whose distaste for the Cheneys dates back to the war in Iraq.)

On one level, it was a now familiar story of the Trump presidency and its aftermath: A Republican lawmaker, ultimately pushed by one or another of Trump’s actions, publicly breaks with him, only to see years of Alliances, friendships and ideological credibility evaporates overnight. But Cheney wasn’t a backbench MP, and she wasn’t just standing on principle.

According to sources familiar with Cheneys’ views, she believes the GOP has been clearly weakened by Trump. The party no longer controls either the executive or the legislature. Twice in a row, Trump has lost the popular vote by significant margins, exacerbating a worrying trend for Republicans that has spread to five of the last six presidential elections. In light of all this, Trump’s conduct in encouraging rioters has offered his party a political opportunity. By impeaching him, they could wash Trump’s hands and then resume the challenge of winning back the majority of voters.

Cheney declined to speak to me formally for this article, as have many other Republicans in Congress. Defending Cheney is inviting the wrath of Trump and his base, while for members who remain loyal to Trump, any interaction with bogus news media is increasingly to be avoided. But I was able to listen to Cheneys’ remarks during a virtual fundraiser for her on February 8, moderated by more than 50 senior lobbyists who had each contributed to her political action committee. At the event, Cheney lamented that the parties were drifting away from reality, at which point they had married conspiracy theories. The party’s main voters, she said, were misled into believing the election was stolen and betrayed. Along with a legitimate concern about the priorities of the Biden administrations was the idea that the election was not over and that January 6 would change things one way or another. People really believed in it.

When a lobbyist raised the specter of Trump’s re-emergence as the dominant force in the GOP, Cheney replied that the party should resist this. Quoting the Capitol Riot, she said: In my opinion, we cannot go down the path of kissing the person who did this or apologizing for what happened. She added: We really can’t become the party of a personality cult. It is a truly frightening phenomenon that we have never seen in this country before. Our oath and loyalty goes to the Constitution, not to an individual, especially after what happened on January 6th. This month, she told Fox News she would not endorse Trump if he ran again in 2024.

