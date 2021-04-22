CII members are prohibited from commenting on sensitive issues





ISLAMABAD:

Don’t comment on sensitive issues, CII members said

Council of Islamic Ideology (ICI) Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz advised members of the body to refrain from commenting on sensitive issues, including Namoos-e-Risalat, after the 11 newly appointed members elected officials and the president assumed their responsibilities on Wednesday.

He expressed it during a demonstration organized to welcome the new members of the body as well as the president who was renewed on the post.

CII President Ayaz, Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Dr Umair Mahmood Siddiqui, Allama Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Maulana Hameedul Haq Haqqani, Mufti Muhammad Zubair, Pir Abul Hassan Muhammad Shah, Syed

Habib Irfani, Maulana Nasim Ali Shah, Hassan Haseebur Rehman and Pirzada Junaid Amin took office.

“Before any recommendation from the council, members should not comment on sensitive subjects because they are part of a constitutional institution,” said the president in his welcome speech.

Ayaz also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi for selecting an academic team for the board, saying the new team has the capacity to influence policy making and that together “we will strengthen the prestige and importance of advice ”.

Addressing the occasion, Ashrafi, council member and special assistant to the prime minister on interfaith harmony and the Middle East, said the Council of Islamic Ideology must play a major role at the present time. to guide people.

“In the modern age, it is difficult to define and explain religion. In this regard, the board can guide and bridge the gap in society, ”he said, adding that they should make the board such an entity that its opinions can be seen as final decisions.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos