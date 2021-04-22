Jack Ma shows why China’s Tycoons are silent

Last week, China’s antitrust authority summoned 34 major internet companies to talk about new fair competition rules. Within hours, they were discussing business changes and publicly committing to stay online.

These new regulations will force internet platforms to consider how they innovate in the future, and the result is potentially less innovation, said Gordon Orr, a non-executive board member of Meituan, the Chinese delivery giant. of food products.

Even so, Alibaba and other internet titans have a status in China that could protect them from the harshest treatment. Officials have praised the titans’ economic contributions even as they tighten surveillance. Xi wants China’s economy to be driven more by its own innovations than by those of fickle foreign powers.

This means that it may be too early to declare Jack Ma abandoned for the count.

His business is much more important to the success and functioning of the Chinese economy than any of the other entrepreneurs, Mr. McGregor said. The government wants to continue to enjoy the benefits of its business, but on their terms. The government is not nationalizing Alibaba. It does not confiscate its assets. It simply narrows down the field in which it operates.

Alibaba declined to comment.

Mr. Ma is no newbie when it comes to dealing with the Chinese authorities.

He worked briefly and unfortunately in a government advertising agency before founding Alibaba in 1999. At that time, China was still getting used to the idea of ​​powerful private entrepreneurs, and Mr. Ma was fond of the charm. officials.