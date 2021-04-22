Politics
Jack Ma shows why China’s Tycoons are silent
Jack Ma, the most famous businessman China has ever produced, avoids the spotlight. Friends say he paints and practices tai chi. Sometimes he shares designs with Masayoshi Son, the billionaire leader of Japanese conglomerate SoftBank.
The whole world saw Mr. Ma for the first time in months last week, during a virtual board meeting of the Russian Geographical Society. As President Vladimir V. Putin and others discussed arctic affairs and leopard conservation, Mr. Ma could be seen resting his head on one hand, looking deeply annoyed.
For Mr. Ma, the charismatic entrepreneur who first showed two decades ago how China would shake up the world in the Internet age; whose face adorns shelves of admiring business books; who’s never met a crowd they couldn’t dazzle, it’s a radical change of pace.
Under the leadership of top Communist Party leader Xi Jinping, China has punished and humiliated a series of tycoons who amassed enormous wealth and influence but were seen to overstep their bounds. Mr. Ma and the crown jewels of his online empire, e-commerce titan Alibaba and fintech giant Ant Group, are Beijing’s biggest targets to date, as officials begin to regulate the powerful the country’s internet industry like never before.
American and European officials have been seeking to subdue the internet giants for years. But it’s hard to imagine Western regulators causing such a big change in fortunes as the one that happened to Mr. Ma. Xi asserted broad control over the Chinese private sector, demanding commitment to the party and social stability above profits.
Xiao Jianhua, once a trusted financial lieutenant for many Chinese elites, was wrested from a luxury hotel in Hong Kong in 2017. Ye Jianming, an oil mogul who was seeking connections in Washington, was arrested, as was Wu Xiaohui, whose insurance company bought the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Manhattan. Mr. Wu later went to prison. Lai Xiaomin, the former chairman of a financial company, was executed this year.
The general rule of thumb is that there should be no individual center of power outside the party, said Richard McGregor, senior researcher at the Lowy Institute and author of The Party: The Secret World of Chinas Communist Rulers.
Beijing’s tech crackdown is already reverberating in conference rooms beyond Alibabas.
Ant Group chief executive Simon Hu resigned in March. A few days later, Colin Huang resigned as president de Pinduoduo, the mobile bazaar he founded and made public in a few years. Pinduoduo announced his resignation the same day he attracted 788 million buyers in the past 12 months, more than Alibaba.
At a political meeting that month, Pony Ma, founder of social media giant Tencent, offers stricter rules for internet companies or, like an official journal in other words, innovative methods of regulation and governance.
Last week, China’s antitrust authority summoned 34 major internet companies to talk about new fair competition rules. Within hours, they were discussing business changes and publicly committing to stay online.
These new regulations will force internet platforms to consider how they innovate in the future, and the result is potentially less innovation, said Gordon Orr, a non-executive board member of Meituan, the Chinese delivery giant. of food products.
Even so, Alibaba and other internet titans have a status in China that could protect them from the harshest treatment. Officials have praised the titans’ economic contributions even as they tighten surveillance. Xi wants China’s economy to be driven more by its own innovations than by those of fickle foreign powers.
This means that it may be too early to declare Jack Ma abandoned for the count.
His business is much more important to the success and functioning of the Chinese economy than any of the other entrepreneurs, Mr. McGregor said. The government wants to continue to enjoy the benefits of its business, but on their terms. The government is not nationalizing Alibaba. It does not confiscate its assets. It simply narrows down the field in which it operates.
Alibaba declined to comment.
Mr. Ma is no newbie when it comes to dealing with the Chinese authorities.
He worked briefly and unfortunately in a government advertising agency before founding Alibaba in 1999. At that time, China was still getting used to the idea of powerful private entrepreneurs, and Mr. Ma was fond of the charm. officials.
Alibaba absolutely has the chance to become a world-class enterprise, said Wang Guoping, then secretary of the Communist Party in the eastern city of Hangzhou, where Alibaba is based. in the 2000s. What a world class business needs most is a soul, a commander, a world class businessman. Jack Ma, I believe, meets this standard.
Mr. Ma saw early on what success could bring to China, said Porter Erisman, one of Alibaba’s early executives.
There was only one person in the company who told us that one day we might face some issues with being so big that we would be under pressure to have too much market power. , said Erisman. And it was Jack.
Mr. Ma raised his concern at a staff meeting in the mid-2000s, Erisman said. Back then, he added, most Alibaba employees were just trying to think: how are we ever going to make any money?
In 2011, Mr. Ma got a taste of how his ambitions might hurt shareholders and regulators in the wrong way. He quietly took over the Alibabas payments service, Alipay, angering one of Alibabas’ biggest investors, Yahoo. Mr. Ma said this decision was necessary under the new Chinese regulations. Alipay later became the Ant Group.
Alipay transfer encouraged it, said Duncan Clark, who has known Mr. Ma since 1999 and is chairman of BDA China, a consultancy firm. He sort of got away with it.
As Alibaba grew, Mr. Ma began to be courted by presidents and movie stars, but also by a larger coterie of other Chinese entrepreneurs. This echo chamber may have distorted Mr Mas’ ideas about himself and his position with the government, Mr Clark said.
Otherwise, he might have seen the writing on the wall, especially as Mr. Xi pushed private companies to work more closely with the state.
When Mr. Ma stepped down as chairman of Alibabas in 2019, a comment in the Communist Party official newspaper said: There is no so-called Jack Ma era only Jack Ma under this era.
Chinese leaders need the private sector to support economic growth. But neither do they want entrepreneurs to undermine party domination in society.
Last October, as Ant was preparing to go public, Ma spoke at a conference in Shanghai and criticized Chinese financial regulators. He had long viewed Ant as a way to disrupt the country’s major state banks. But there could hardly be a less opportune time to insist on this point. Officials halted trading of the ants’ shares shortly after.
In China, it’s hard to say the emperor doesn’t have clothes these days, said Kellee S. Tsai, a political scientist at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.
Mr. Ma has also largely disappeared from view within his companies. In January, he appeared in an internal discussion group to answer a business question, according to a person who saw the post but was not authorized to speak publicly. The employees then shared Mr. Mas’s message to reassure their nervous colleagues.
Recently, the Shanghai Hurun Report research group valued that Mr. Ma was not, for the first time in three years, one of the three richest people in China. The country’s new No.1 was Zhong Shanshan, the low-key boss of a bottled water giant and a pharmaceutical company.
When his water company went public last year, Mr. Zhong was so little known that Chinese news reports about his sudden wealth had to explain to readers how to pronounce the obscure Chinese character in his name.
