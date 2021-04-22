Politics
PM Modi chairs high-level meeting amid oxygen crisis, calls on officials to increase production
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the supply of oxygen across the country and discuss ways to increase its availability as the deadliest second wave of Covid-19 sweeps the country.
PM Modi called for the use of innovative ways to provide oxygen support to healthcare facilities. “States should drastically reduce oxygen hoarding,” the Prime Minister said at today’s review meeting on oxygen supply and availability.
PM Modi also ordered officials to ensure the states’ oxygen supply smoothly and unhindered. “Fix the responsibility with the local administration in case of obstruction,” Prime Minister Modi said.
Officials briefed Prime Minister Modi on efforts in recent weeks to improve oxygen supplies, News Agency YEARS quoted the prime minister’s office.
“The PM spoke of the need to work quickly on several aspects: increasing oxygen production, increasing the speed of distribution and using innovative means to provide oxygen support to health facilities,” he added.
At the meeting which also discussed ways to increase the availability of oxygen amid demands from many states for an increase in its supply, PM Modi was informed that the supply of rescue gas to the states was steadily increasing. .
“PM has been advised that exercises are being conducted in coordination with States to identify their O2 demand and ensure an adequate supply.” Against 20 states’ current demand of 6,785 MT / day of liquid medical oxygen, the Government of India, as of April 21, has allocated 6,822 MT / day to these states, ”the PMO added.
“ The availability of liquid medical oxygen has increased ”
“It has been noted that in recent days the availability of liquid medical oxygen has increased by 3300 MT / day thanks to contributions from private and public steel mills, industries, oxygen manufacturers as well as the ban on l ‘O2 supply for non-essential industries,’ the PMO added.
The officers informed the PM that they are working with the states to operationalize the sanctioned PSA oxygen plants as soon as possible. The PM ordered the officials to ensure that the supply of O2 to the states runs smoothly. and unimpeded, ”he said.
The statement said railways are used for the rapid, nonstop transport of tankers over long distances. The first rake arrived from Mumbai to Vizag to transport 105 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen. Likewise, empty oxygen tankers are also transported by air to the oxygen suppliers in order to reduce the one-way journey time in the oxygen supply.
The prime minister was informed that an elaborate exercise is underway in coordination with states to find their oxygen demand and ensure an adequate supply accordingly, the statement said.
Representatives from the medical community also spoke about the need for judicious use of oxygen and how an audit in some states has reduced oxygen demand without affecting patients’ condition.
The meeting was attended by the Cabinet Secretary, the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, the Home Secretary, the Health Secretary and officials from the Ministry of Trade and Industry, the Ministry of Road Transport, pharmaceuticals and NITI Aayog.
