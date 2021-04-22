Boris Johnson is a genius communicator but even he is linked by his medium





A among the merits of modern communications are immediacy and brevity; that’s also what’s wrong with them. Boris Johnson is a genius communicator, but even he is bound by his medium. And when friends and acquaintances come into contact via WhatsApp or text, as Sir James Dyson did in his conversations about his company’s affairs during the pandemic, it turns out that the Prime Minister is as responsible as the rest of us to respond instantly. By texting the Prime Minister directly to complain, Sir James was able to bypass a snorted Treasury response to his tax questions. Access poses a number of issues related to ministers, former ministers, and people wanting favors and much of that is familiar territory. But in the old days, if someone wanted to get their hands on the Prime Minister, he had to catch him through his personal secretary or the buttonhole at a social gathering (in antiquity, in his club ) or write to him. There would still be privileged access for friends, but you couldn’t magically send your petition to them directly and instantly. Now you can. And due to the brevity of the backing, the tone dial is perpetually set to informal. There is no space on a WhatsApp message to set a distance between you and someone starting a message with hi and ending with the best. This is the new element of the question of access, which in turn is part of the question of chumocracy, or favors for friends. Much of this issue is as old as politics. It has always been the business of courtiers and people who want favors in order to gain access to the superior man. In the Tudor court, people scrambled for subordinate-sounding positions related to the bedroom or wardrobe simply because they were a means of securing the most precious time with the monarch in which the courtier could indulge himself and ask for favors. We still have this problem, although Carrie Symonds won the true Lifetime Personal Contact award, and nowadays it’s secure by having the PM’s phone number. A very large number of people have it, but most are sane enough not to take advantage of it. A well-functioning government, however, does not function on a who-knows-who basis. But the problem with Boris and some of his ministers is that there is a perceived overlap between friendship and favors, between access and results. An example of this is how former Prime Minister David Cameron spoke to current ministers about the affairs of the company he worked for, Greensill. In the old days, when this sort of thing was done by letter or by appointment, it was respectfully understood of course, but with emails and texts it could go directly; initially, no intermediaries. READ MORE In a pandemic, there was of course an excuse for Boris to speak directly to Sir James about the fans, but the way Sir James could jump over Treasury reservations about the company’s tax status to complain to the Premier minister is still troubling. There are more serious questions about a situation where PPE contracts were awarded by the government to companies with ties to prominent Conservatives, including companies that had just been created. Today’s reports suggest that up to a fifth should have raised red flags for possible corruption. Also in the category of potential favors for friends we find wealthy Tory donor Lord Brownlow, who emailed Tory fundraiser Mike Chattey (this post also started with hi), and copied party co-chair Ben Elliot to said he made a donation to the party, including 58,000 for the Boris and Carries wallpaper fund, sorry, the soon-to-be-formed Downing Street Trust. What do you think he expected in return? It is a party and personal matter although Downing Street is nationally rather than a government matter, but it is also a matter of favors, quid pro quos and that uniquely conservative name: sleaze. There is a way to deal with the issue of access and it already exists: a code of conduct by which ministers brief officials on communications affecting public affairs. There is no point in asking Boris to give up his personal phone, as Simon Case, the senior official would have done. This is just another mobile number, limited to fewer people. What is needed is for the Prime Minister to behave with a greater sense of propriety. It’s not a word you fully associate with Boris, is it?

