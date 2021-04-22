Turkey-Iran-Pakistan axis tries to gain ground again amid ‘regional challenges’









ANI

Update: 22 Apr 2021 14:13 IS

Tehran [Iran], April 22 (ANI): The proposition that Iran, Pakistan and Turkey should unite to tackle regional security challenges is once again gaining ground. However, there are inherent limits to consolidating such a framework and evolving it into a formidable framework.

The recent 25-year strategic agreement between China and Iran aims to deepen economic and military cooperation.

Sanjay Pulipaka, writing in Asia Times, said the deal is bilateral in content, but will have wider implications. The most obvious ramification is that the agreement opposes US attempts to curtail Iran’s international economic interactions.

Meanwhile, in the immediate vicinity, there is a perception that the deal will pave the way for the westward expansion of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to include Iran and Turkey, Asia reported. Times.

Regional geopolitical ambitions also guide these connectivity / economic approaches. Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Mohammad Ali Hosseini recently said that “countries like Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, Russia and China have the potential to form a new alliance for a better future for the country. region”.

From Iran’s perspective, a relationship with Turkey and Pakistan could be an important bulwark against oil-rich Arab states. Under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey is currently embroiled in the civil war in Syria, Iraq, Libya and the South Caucasus and has challenged Greece’s exclusive economic zones.

This ambitious regional posture suggests that Erdogan wants to emerge as a leader of the Islamic world, Pulipaka wrote.

For Ankara and Tehran, containing the influence of Arab states in the Middle East is an important goal. At the same time, there is a current of geopolitical competition between Iran and Turkey, both seeking a stronger presence in the Middle East.

In contrast, Turkey-Pakistan relations evolve along three dimensions. First, Erdogan declared that military, economic and diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan is not a choice but an “obligation”.

Second, there are concerns about possible nuclear cooperation between Turkey and Pakistan.

Third, Ankara and Islamabad have been reported to coordinate in the area of ​​propaganda / information warfare on a multitude of regional issues.

Frameworks involving Iran, Turkey and other countries in the region have historic priority. In fact, in 1934, the Saadabad Pact was concluded between Turkey, Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan to counter possible Soviet penetration into the Middle East.

Through the Baghdad Pact of 1955, Pakistan, Iran, Iraq, Turkey and Britain sought to promote their mutual interests in the region; subsequently, it became the Central Treaty Organization (CENTO).

The spirit of the Baghdad Pact dissipated after Iraq pulled out of the framework a year after the 1958 revolution.

While, CENTO, a declassified 1958 US document notes that Pakistan approached these frameworks as an instrument to promote its interests vis-à-vis India, as Iran was keen to build a non-Arab alliance, has Asia Times reported.

Given their diverse geopolitical interests, Iran, Pakistan and Turkey sought to find common ground in the economic sphere by establishing Regional Development Cooperation in 1964.

However, the three countries did not have sufficient own resources and depended on technical assistance from the United States and the United Kingdom.

Moreover, the Iranian revolution of 1979 ensured the demise of CENTO. (ANI)







