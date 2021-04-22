Trump administration blocked investigation into delayed hurricane aid to Puerto Rico, Inspector General says





Access to HUD information has been repeatedly delayed or denied. And several former senior officials in the Bureau of Management and Budget declined to provide requested information on decision-making regarding Puerto Rico’s relief funds.

Delays and denials of access and refusals to cooperate have affected the ability of the [Office of Inspector General] to conduct this review, the report says.

The 46-page report presents an incomplete picture of Trump’s White House political influence over the postponement of disaster relief for the ailing island.

The OMB demanded that the HUD funding notice go through an inter-agency review process before approval, which prevented HUD from publishing its draft funding notice before its target date. According to the Inspector General’s report, the OMB had never required such a review process for a Disaster Recovery Fund Allocation Notice, and there had been no prior discussion of the requirement to ‘an additional step.

Senior HUD official Stan Gimont, then Deputy Assistant Secretary for Grant Programs, lamented the tedious review process imposed by the White House budget office as much like Groundhog Day, which never ceases. to come back. And it’s. . . where your frustration will settle. . . . It’s almost like you’re going to keep bringing it to yourself until you eat it, according to the report.

While investigators interviewed 20 current and former HUD officials and two Puerto Rican housing officials, they were denied access to Carson. Several senior HUD politicians declined to answer questions, and White House budget office officials involved in the postponement of the aid schedule also refused to cooperate.

The report stated that Carson and then HUD Undersecretary Brian Montgomery expressed growing concern and frustrations to then-serving OMB Director Russell Vought over the inability of HUDs to make progress in disbursing funds. At one point, Montgomery told Vought that the White House’s actions amounted to taking disaster relief funds hostage, according to the report.

But the inspector general said that due to the lack of cooperation, investigators were unable to determine why an additional level of review was needed.

HUD originally intended to issue a funding advisory that would have been applied to the 16 jurisdictions receiving hurricane relief, but the OMB urged the agency to issue separate advisories for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. , according to the report. Carson reluctantly agreed on the grounds that the agency was concerned about alleged corruption and tax mismanagement on the island.

The Post previously reported that President Donald Trump has repeatedly told his staff that disaster relief for Puerto Rico must be closely watched because he believes the territory’s government is corrupt and the economy is failing. bad posture before hurricanes devastate the island. Trump also told White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly and then OMB Director Mick Mulvaney that he didn’t want a single dollar to go to Porto. Rico and that he wanted more money to go to Texas and Florida instead. .

The White House budget office also insisted on revising Puerto Ricos’ property management records, suspending its minimum wage on federal contracts, and other prerequisites for accessing relief funds, prompting Montgomery to question whether HUD had the legal authority to enforce these requirements, the report said.

How many poison pills are there in here? Montgomery wrote in an email to other senior HUD officials, according to the report.

Montgomery said he didn’t think HUD could force Puerto Rico to correct its property tax system to receive mitigation funding because the property tax system was unrelated to mitigation activities, according to The report. He also indicated that HUD did not impose such conditions on other disaster recovery beneficiaries.

The report, which is expected to be released on Thursday, comes five months after Trump’s re-election was defeated.

Damaging revelations regarding former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, former White House doctor Ronny Jackson, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other Trump officials have been made public months after they left.

At least a dozen other investigations have yet to be completed, in part due to unprecedented delays in investigations by inspectors general.

Other overdue reports include an investigation by the Commerce Department watchdog into the administration’s controversial decision to add a citizenship question to the US census; two long-standing ethics polls by Ryan Zinke, Trump’s First Home Secretary; and an audit of a $ 400 million contract for the construction of the border wall that was awarded to Trumps, urging a North Dakota construction company whose top executive was a prominent GOP donor.

Inspector General Rae Oliver Davis, appointed by Trump as the main HUD watchdog, took the unusual step of putting the administration’s obstruction at the top of the report. The report also notes that Trump administration officials delayed investigators’ access to emails and other electronic documents, citing the president’s claimed privilege, known as executive privilege, to withhold information in the office. public interest.

HUD demanded that the agency’s attorneys sit down during investigators’ interviews with Carson and other policy appointees, the report said, a tactic widely used under the Trump administration that worries could unduly influence testimonials. Davis had previously expressed concerns to Congressional staff about the desire of HUD lawyers to be present for witness testimony.

Although Carson was never interviewed, other former political members eventually agreed to be interviewed without the agency’s attorney, but then declined to answer some questions, according to the report.

HUD did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Inspector General’s findings.

The Biden administration this week removed what it called onerous Puerto Rico-specific restrictions that limited the islands’ access to disaster recovery funds and announced the $ 8.2 billion federal funds obligation to ‘mitigation.

Among the restrictions removed are additional grant requirements and review by a federal financial controller to oversee aid, as well as additional oversight by the US Territories Budget Control Board mandated by the federal government beyond that. which is already required by law, HUD said in its announcement.

From its earliest days, the Biden-Harris administration has prioritized action to enable a stronger recovery in Puerto Rico, HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge said in a statement, adding that the new actions administration would open up access to the funds Puerto Rico needs to recover from the past. natural disasters and build resilience to future storms, while ensuring transparency and accountability.

