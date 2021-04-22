Khusro Bakhtyar asks PM to move Sugar Advisory Board to another ministry





ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister of Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to transfer the Sugar Advisory Board (SAB) to another ministry in order to avoid any conflict of interest that may arise.

“Bearing in mind any perceived conflict of interest that may arise and in order to ensure that SAB is allowed to operate without public objection, I hereby request that the SAB be transferred to another federal government department,” said the Federal Minister of Industries. and Production in a letter written to Prime Minister Imran Khan last week. He expressed his gratitude for having served the Prime Minister’s Office as Federal Minister of Industry and Production. “It is a great honor for me to take on this responsibility of ensuring the prosperity of industrial growth in Pakistan.” The minister added that he was aware of the “serious responsibility” his position placed on him. “Given the importance of sugar as a commodity in Pakistan and given recent public concerns about it, it is imperative that SAB’s functions are not seen to serve other interests. than those of the Pakistani people, ”he added. Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar said the SAB issue was “imperative for the integrity” of its portfolio and the independent functioning of the organization.

On Wednesday, the minister took to Twitter to explain the letter. “I had asked the Prime Minister on the day of my appointment as Federal Minister of Industry and Production to transfer the Sugar Advisory Council (SAB) to avoid any perceived conflict of interest and to ensure integrity of my job, ”he said and added,“ I proactively presented this to the Honorable PM even before attending my first day in the new office so that the integrity of this office and my work can be assured of being above the board ”. Meanwhile, a notification issued by the Prime Minister’s office on April 19 confirmed receipt of the letter from Khusro Bakhtiar. “The Prime Minister saw and while accepting the request of the Minister of Industries and Production, in principle, was happy to wish that the Division of Industries and Production, in consultation with relevant stakeholders, provide a summary for the transfer of Sugar Advisory Board to the appropriate ministry / division, at the earliest, ”it read.

In a recent federal cabinet reshuffle, the Prime Minister appointed Khusro Bakhtiar as Federal Minister of Industry and Production. Previously he worked as Federal Minister of the Economic Affairs Division. However, opposition parties criticized Khusro Bakhtiar’s appointment as Federal Minister of Industry and Production because of his possible conflict of interest as his family was involved in the sugar trade. Former Senate Speaker Raza Rabbani of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) recently described the appointment of Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar as Minister of Industry and Production as a conflict of interest. He stated that Khusro Bakhtiar is the owner / shareholder and / or his family’s interests in the sugar industry, which was also mentioned in the report of the Sugar Commission. “After the report of the Sugar Commission, he was removed from his post as Minister of National Food Security due to a conflict of interest and the way the conflict disappears within the Ministry of Industry and of Production which has a direct link with the sugar industry. he said.

