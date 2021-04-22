Prime Minister Narendra Modi cancels visit to West Bengal on April 23; chair a high-level meeting on COVID-19





Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo credit: IANS Calcutta: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not speak about election rallies in West Bengal on Friday as he is reportedly chairing high-level meetings to examine the current COVID-19 situation in the country. PM Modi tweeted today saying he would not be traveling to West Bengal linked to the polls as he would be busy with high-level meetings to discuss the coronavirus pandemic. The second wave of the COVID-19 disease hit the country hard, with many states’ health infrastructure almost collapsing under the pressure. In recent days, PM Modi has chaired several meetings to discuss the coronavirus situation. On April 19, the Prime Minister met with leaders of the pharmaceutical industry and appreciated the crucial role of the pharmaceutical sector in the fight against the pandemic. On the same day, he reviewed the public health response to COVID-19 with the country’s leading doctors. In particular, at the end of the two meetings, the government announced that people over the age of 18 will be eligible to be vaccinated against Covid-19 from May 1. Vaccine manufacturers have been empowered to release up to 50% of their supply to state governments and into the open market at a pre-declared price. In the midst of the second wave of the coronavirus, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced on April 19 that it would no longer hold large public meetings in West Bengal. The Saffron Party said Prime Minister Modi and other BJP leaders would address small public meetings with up to 500 people in the state linked to the poll. Several sections of civil society, including doctors, have called on political leaders to cancel or suspend their gatherings in West Bengal. Notably, the rallies of Prime Minister Modi, other BJP leaders, and Trinamool Chief and Supreme Congressional Minister Mamata Banerjee drew huge crowds. The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday issued a new warning to political parties to follow COVID protocols during the West Bengal election campaign. “The commission therefore warns once again that in the event that parties or candidates fail to adhere to the COVID protocols established during the campaign, the necessary measures under the Disaster Management Act 2005, the law of 1897 on epidemic diseases, etc. the authorities and their authorization for new campaigns, even if they had been granted previously, will also be canceled ”, indicates the letter of the EC to the political parties.







