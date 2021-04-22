Quetta bombing shows that China’s growing global presence carries risks

PAKISTAN-BLAST

Security personnel and firefighters arrive at the scene of an explosion in Quetta on April 21, 2021. Credit – BANARAS KHAN / AFP via Getty Images

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday delivered a speech online at the Boao Forum, billed as an Asian version of the Davos World Economic Forum. In it, he again talked about his signature Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) a trillion dollar transcontinental commerce and infrastructure network that presents it as a public thoroughfare open to anything that will help create a future of shared benefits.

A fiery response came a day later in the Pakistani city of Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province near the Afghan border, where a suicide bomber blew himself up outside the luxurious Serena Hotel around 10:30 p.m. local time, killing at least 4 people and injuring 12.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong had checked in at the hotel and was the alleged target, although he was not in the building at the time of the explosion. An initial investigation suggests it was an IED in one of the vehicles, said Azhar Ikram, a senior city police official.

Balochista Province Interior Minister Ziaullah Lango told reporters Nong remained in good spirits despite the attack, for which the Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility. In a statement, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that we strongly support the efforts of Pakistanis to fight terrorism and safeguard and promote regional peace and stability.

China is injecting $ 50 billion into the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). It will allow China access to the Persian Gulf and, in strategic terms, is probably the BRI’s single most important project. But the bombing sheds light on the harsh reality of a grand global engineering project across some of the world’s most turbulent territories. Balochistan is home to a host of insurgent groups, including Islamists and separatists, who fiercely oppose Chinese infrastructure projects.

In Boao, Xi pledged to promote a new kind of international relations, widely interpreted as a plan for a new world order in which the role of the United States is diminished. The locals, however, are deeply suspicious and accuse Beijing and Islamabad of exploiting the Balochistans’ gas and mineral wealth with few jobs or benefits for the local population. Two years ago, a port project supported by China near the key Gwadara BRI projectwas attacked by separatists which specifically targeted Chinese investors and other foreign investors.

The security of the CPEC is therefore paramount in the minds of China and Pakistan, given its enormous importance to both. Several dedicated military units have been assigned to guard the project.

For Pakistan, it is as important as defending the border with India, says Rahimullah Yusufzai, Pakistani journalist and security analyst who has previously interviewed Osama Bin Laden. The Baloch separatists have publicly stated on several occasions that Chinese workers, engineers and companies are one of their immediate targets. Therefore [Quetta was] not the first attack and it will not be the last.

An aerial photo taken on Aug. 5, 2019 shows the Sukkur-Multan highway in central Pakistan, built as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Credit: Ahmad Kamal / Xinhua via Getty Images

Growing attacks on China

Any loss of life will negatively impact a long-standing Chinese Communist Party American adventurism in the Middle East, especially if it comes at a time when many ordinary Chinese are struggling to understand why their government is pumping billions into overseas markets.

It may not be just the Baloch separatists who want to target Chinese interests. China last month signed an agreement with Tehran investing $ 400 billion over 25 years in exchange for a steady supply of Iranian oil, angering anti-Shiite activists in Pakistan. The Pakistani Taliban and Al Qaeda have also issued statements condemning China’s treatment of its Uyghur Muslim minority, of whom about a million are held in re-education camps.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Has long maintained close ties with Beijing, praising China’s success in tackling extreme poverty, while largely ignoring the plight of the Uyghurs. But by gaining Chinese support and economic aid, the Pakistani government has given a broad coalition of anti-establishment groups reason to target Chinese interests, says Samina Yasmeen, director of the Center for Muslim States and Societies in the United States. ‘University of Western Australia.

The frequency of such attacks, sources say in Pakistan, will increase after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, she tells TIME.

And with the US presence in the region set to wane, China’s regional presence can be expected to swell, paving the way for more conflict.

Anti-Pakistani forces will try to capitalize on [Washingtons withdrawal]says Amir Rana, director of the Pak Institute for Peace Studies think tank in Islamabad. Violence will increase and, of course, the Chinese will be one of the targets.