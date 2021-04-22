Prabowo reveals Jokowi’s dilemma between prosperity versus strengthening defense

Merdeka.com – Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto revealed President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had the dilemma of prioritizing the development of welfare and safeguarding defense. Because Prabowo said that the price of defense equipment in the defense industry is very high.

“Alutsista in the defense sector is indeed quite expensive, I can even say, yes very expensive, very expensive and because of this the state leadership is always faced with the dilemma of having to prioritize the development of the ‘welfare, but maintain defense capabilities so that our sovereignty is not disturbed, “Prabowo said at a press conference, Thursday (22/4).

Therefore, even Jokowi, Prabowo said, ordered a master plan to be made a year ago. Prabowo said the master plan for the next 25 years is to deliver all of Indonesia’s defense capabilities.

“We are finishing this, we are preparing, we are currently repairing. God willing, in 2-3 weeks we will be with the commander. TNI and the chief of staff that we have finished and we will pass it on to the president, ”he explained.

Prabowo said that later the investment would be larger, but it would not affect welfare development efforts. Not only that, he also said that his party would later manage the defense equipment to be more orderly and efficient.

“There is now an urgent need to modernize our defense equipment even faster,” he said. [bal]