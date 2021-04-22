Boris Johnson SMS leaked to Sir James Dyson investigation

There will be an internal investigation into the private text message leak between Boris Johnson and billionaire Sir James Dyson over the tax status of his employees, Downing Street has announced.
Mr Johnson promised the contractor he would fix the issue after Sir James’ personal lobbying as he sought to build fans amid the height of the coronavirus crisis, in a series of text messages seen by the BBC .
The No.10 initially said there would be no investigation into how the exchange was made public, but a change of course was announced on Thursday as he announced that an internal investigation would be conducted by the Cabinet Office.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said at a Westminster briefing: I can confirm that, yes, we have tasked the Cabinet Office to look into this matter.
The position has changed from yesterday, it was correct back then, but as usual we are still looking at things and we have now decided to undertake this internal investigation.
As you would expect, we are continually looking at this issue and the position we have taken today is that we want to make sure that we have this internal investigation into it.
Downing Street has announced that it will publish correspondence between Boris Johnson and Sir James Dyson shortly.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said: The Prime Minister told the House that he was happy to share any details with the House as he shared them with his officials.
This is what was working on, gathering this information, it will be released shortly.
The spokesperson confirmed that the investigation will look into the source of Mr Johnson’s private communication leaks in relation to this Dyson issue.
But they said the investigation would not look into the reported communications leak between Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and Boris Johnson.
When asked if the investigation would not include these messages, the prime minister’s official spokesperson said: That’s right.
He did not explain why they would not look into these communications, saying only: The decision we have made is to have the Cabinet Office look into this matter and we maintain that position.
The spokesperson also said that the national security adviser was not called into the investigation: it is something that is headed by the Cabinet Office, it is not something that has been referred to the national security adviser.
Downing Street did not deny reports that Cabinet Secretary Simon Case advised Boris Johnson to change his phone number over concerns over how easily lobbyists and others in business could contact him.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said: We do not go into the details of the advice provided between a cabinet secretary and a prime minister, so I will not do so in this case.
