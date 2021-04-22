Politics
Turkey invites Israeli minister to diplomatic conference after 3-year hiatus
After a three-year hiatus, an Israeli minister was invited to Turkey to attend an official conference sponsored by the country’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdoan.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlt Avuolu extended an invitation to Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz, in an apparent attempt to warm Israel’s relations with Turkey as the Middle East battles for natural gas, Kan public broadcaster reported on Wednesday.
Israel has used energy diplomacy to help create a bloc to counter Turkish policies in the region. But Steinitz made the news in March when he mentioned at a press conference in Cyprus that Israel would be willing to cooperate with Turkey on natural gas.
In addition, in the face of growing isolation and economic challenges, Turkey has expressed in recent months its desire to turn a new leaf in its relations with Israel, the EU, Greece and Egypt.
In January 2020, Israel, Greece and Cyprus signed a deal for a massive pipeline project to ship gas from the Eastern Mediterranean to Europe, despite Turkey’s hostility to the deal.
The discovery of hydrocarbon reserves in the eastern Mediterranean sparked a scramble for energy riches and a dispute between Cyprus and Turkey, which occupies the northern part of the Mediterranean island.
The EastMed deal thwarted Turkey’s efforts to extend its control to the eastern Mediterranean, after Erdogan said in November 2019 that he was considering joint energy exploration activities with Libya in the eastern Mediterranean. .
Greece reacted angrily to the Turkey-Libya deal, expelling the Libyan ambassador and urging the UN to condemn him. Part of the agreement establishes a maritime border between the two countries, which Greece says ignores the Greek island of Crete.
Israel, a powerhouse in the region, pumps gas to Jordan and Egypt from its two huge offshore fields, Tamar and Leviathan. The latter, which is estimated to contain 22 trillion cubic feet of recoverable natural gas and is Israel’s largest energy project in history, has given Israel the opportunity to establish stronger diplomatic relations with its neighbors.
Israel viewed a gas deal with Turkey in 2016 as a rapprochement after the countries quarreled over a deadly storm by Israeli commandos in 2010 from a Turkish flotilla to Gaza.
Israel then paid Turkey $ 20 million in compensation, a key pillar of an agreement signed in June 2016 to restore ties after a six-year break.
Turkey, once a strong Muslim ally of Israel, has become a geopolitical enemy under Erdogan.
The country recalled its Israeli ambassador in May 2018 after violent protests on the Gaza border in which more than 60 Palestinians, most believed to be members of Hamas and other terrorist groups, were killed. After the riots, Erdogan called Israel a terrorist state. “
The avuolu invitation is the first to an Israeli minister since.
The foreign minister, speaking to Turkish media this week, said, according to Kan: “If there is a policy change on Israel’s part, we will be willing to consider a policy change on our part.” also. We currently have an economic relationship, but the rest of our relationship will require action to correct. “
The diplomatic conference will be held in Antalya in June.
In December 2020, Erdogan said he wanted to improve relations with Israel after years of criticism. Our intelligence relations with Israel have not ceased anyway, they still continue, Erdogan said at a press conference. We have difficulty with the people at the top.
He stressed that Ankara cannot accept Israel’s attitude towards Palestinian lands and that we differ from Israel in terms of understanding both justice and the territorial integrity of countries.
But, he noted: Otherwise, our hearts desire that we can improve our relationship with them.
After the election of US President Joe Biden, Turkey announced that it would appoint a new ambassador to Israel, with the aim of strengthening ties with Washington.
