Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel writes to PM Modi, seeks details on vaccine supply, prices

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday for immediate information on the availability and cost of vaccines to be provided to the state as part of the third phase of the Covid vaccination campaign -19 which must begin on May 1, according to officials.

The chief minister in his letter said that in view of the Centre’s decision to allow anyone over the age of 18 to be vaccinated against Covid-19, the state government has decided to organize vaccines free for its population in addition to the vaccines available. by the Indian government.

Stating that there are only a few days left for the start of the third phase of the vaccination campaign, Baghel said it was necessary to prepare a detailed action plan before organizing a vaccination campaign on such a scale. .

Baghel also requested information regarding the number of vaccines to be provided to the State monthly by the Center, the approximate number of vaccines to be provided to the State monthly by the Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech, and the cost of vaccines provided to the Center. Center and States by SII and Bharat Biotech.

The Chief Minister further wrote that the cost of vaccines is expected to be uniform for the Center as well as for the states. Since then, Covaxin has been developed with the help of the Indian government, therefore, Bharat Biotech is expected to deliver its vaccines at lower rates than Serum Institute.

He said a uniform price for vaccines would be justified because the state and the Center derive revenue from taxpayer dollars.