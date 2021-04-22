‘Our aim is to make life easier for an ordinary man,’ says Prime Minister Imran Khan





Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing a Kamyab Jawan program event in Islamabad on April 22, 2021. YuTube Prime Minister Imran Khan urges banks to speed up lending under the Kamyab Jawan program. Prime Minister says banks are the engine of economic growth. which will allow fishermen to obtain concessional loans under the YES.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that the goal of the PTI-led government is to make life easier for a common Pakistani.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, speaking at a Kamyab Jawan program event in Islamabad, said that banks are the engine of economic growth. “When you give loans on favorable terms to citizens, it gives a boost to the economy.”

The government is ready to offer concessional loans to fishermen under the Kamyab Jawan Program’s Youth Entrepreneurship Program (YES) to boost the fishing industry, The News reported.

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs has signed a memorandum of understanding with several banks, including the National Bank of Pakistan and the Bank of Punjab.

Thanks to the loans given to the fisherman, they will be able to upgrade their existing equipment and purchase modern equipment that adds value to their profession.

This will allow fishermen to obtain concessional loans under YES, an official source familiar with the development told APP a day earlier.

YES was launched in October 2019 under the banner of the Kamyab Jawan program to provide young people with concessional loans for starting their businesses.

Recently the government expanded the reach of YES which was supposed to offer a huge amount of concessional loans ranging from Rs 100,000 to Rs 25 million to young people.

Previously, it was limited to only 5 million rupees. According to the State Bank of Pakistan, under the YES, funding was divided into three levels.

Under level 1, the loan limit is Rs100,000 to Rs1 million, while the level 2 loan limit is over Rs1 million and up to Rs10 million, and under tier-3, the loan limit is over Rs10 million and up to Rs 25 million.

For Level 1 loans, the mark-up rate is 3%, while the mark-up rate for Level 2 loans is 4%, and for Level 3, the mark-up rate is 5%.

Meanwhile, the premier, addressing the event further, said the administration of banks should train its staff to provide small loans to their customers.

The prime minister said he had received complaints that banks were slow to process Kamyab Jawan’s loans. “I urge the banks to focus and speed up the process.”

The prime minister, speaking on the climate front, said cities were expanding and farmland was shrinking and that at the rate of population growth the government would not be able to tackle to the problem of pollution.

Meanwhile, in a statement, PTI chief Usman Dar said the program was aimed at advancing the fishing industry, adding that loans would be given to fishermen on easy installments.

Dar lamenting that the fishing sector has been neglected by previous governments, said the current government program is an important step in making fishermen an important player in the blue economy.

