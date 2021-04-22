Death sentences rise 46% in 2020, highest in Jokowi era





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Amnesty Internationalsave the amountdeath sentence in Indonesia, it just increased throughout 2020, amid a global downward trend in death sentences. In 2020, the number of death sentences in the country will increase to 117 convictions, up 46% from the previous year. Based on Amnesty data, that number has also set a record high in the past three years since 2018 or at least during the reign of President Joko Widodo. As for 2018, the number of death sentences in Indonesia reached 48 convictions, and rose to 80 convictions in 2019. “We can see that at a time when the death penalty trend has decreased around the world, but in Indonesia it has actually increased by 46% over the previous year,” said Ari Pramuditya, researcher to Amnesty International at the launch of the annual World Death Report. sentence and execution in 2020, Wednesday (21/4). While the number of death sentences worldwide in 2020 fell to 517, from a total of 1,227 death sentences in 2019. The downward trend equates to a decrease in the number of countries that have dropped death sentences, from 17 countries in 2019 to 16 countries in 2020. According to Ari, China still tops the rankings as the country with the most death sentences. Amnesty, he said, could not get the number of death sentences handed down by China. However he believesby 2020, the number could reach thousands. “Secrecy policies in China, North Korea and Vietnam do not allow Amnesty to verify reports of executions in the region. It is believed to have happened to thousands of people,” Ari said. According to Ari, the growing trend of death sentences in Indonesia is in line with Jokowi’s drive to tackle drug-related crimes. Amnesty also noted that during the period of the Covid-19 pandemic, from March 2020 to April 2021, the courts handed down 134 death sentences. Of these, 94 convictions were pronounced online. Ari further explained that the trend of increasing death sentences in Indonesia is due to a number of factors, including the belief or assumption that death sentences can have a deterrent effect. In fact, this assumption is not based on rational evidence-based policy. Indonesia 46 Years Death Penalty Infographic. (CNN Indonesia / Laudy Gracivia) Indonesia 46 Years Death Penalty Infographic. (CNN Indonesia / Laudy Gracivia) The increase in the death penalty in Indonesia is also in line with the government’s decision to classify drug addiction as an extraordinary crime so that the death penalty is considered normal. Besides Indonesia, a number of countries that have recorded an increasing trend in death sentences are Yemen, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Palestine, Nigeria, Mali, Democratic Republic of the Congo and Japan. Yemen became the country with the largest increase in death sentences, reaching 269 convictions in 2020. This number is a significant increase from a year earlier with 55 convictions. Followed by Indonesia, from at least 80 death sentences to 117 convictions, followed by Nigeria, which fell from 54 convictions in 2019 to 58 in 2020. (thr / nma)



[Gambas:Video CNN]









