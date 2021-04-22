Chinese President calls for international collaboration to reduce global carbon emissions

BEIJING Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called on countries to work together, while respecting their different responsibilities in reducing carbon emissions. Xi made the remarks at a US-led climate summit.

The Chinese leader’s approximately five-minute video conference remarks were the first by the leader of one country, following opening remarks by US President Joe Biden and his administration. The UN Secretary General also spoke at the event. Biden has invited 40 world leaders to the two-day summit, which is scheduled to end on Friday.

Reducing carbon emissions is one of the few areas where China and the United States have said they could cooperate. It also aligns with Xi’s announcement last year that the Asian nation aims to peak carbon emissions by 2030. Both countries are the world’s largest carbon emitters.

“We must be committed to multilateralism,” Xi said as a fifth point in his brief remarks, an official Chinese translation of which was released online by the White House.

Xi’s sixth point was commitment “to the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities.” He said developed countries should increase their ambitions in addressing climate issues, while helping less developed countries accelerate their transition to low-carbon growth.

The Chinese leader then referred to a joint statement the United States and China issued over the weekend on how the two countries were doing.working together to “fight the climate crisis”. The statement followed two days of talks in Shanghai between US special climate envoy John Kerry and his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua.

“China looks forward to working with the international community, including the United States, to jointly advance global environmental governance,” Xi said.

Since taking office in January, Biden has called China the “most serious competitor” of the United States, while maintaining former President Donald Trump’s tough stance on Beijing.

Xi and Biden spoke by phone in February, just before the Spring Festival in China.

On Thursday, Xi said China will “strictly control coal-fired production projects” and limit increases in coal consumption over the next five years, with a gradual reduction over the next five years.