On India, the protest within the Pakistani army





In recent weeks, signs have emerged, like the tip of an iceberg, of an ongoing challenge in Pakistan over the country’s policy in India. These indications are important in assessing the extent to which current Indo-Pakistani efforts to reduce bilateral tensions can actually progress.

The joint declaration of February 25 to cease fire on the Line of Control (LOC) and all other sectors stands. The term all other areas refers to the international border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and the actual ground position line (AGPL) on the Saltoro ridge. The Pakistani military is using cover from the gunfire along the LOC as one of the means to push terrorists into J&K. It would be wrong, however, to assume that the ceasefire is a sign of a change in its strategic doctrine regarding India which, at one end of the spectrum, rests on the use of terror and, at the other, on nuclear weapons. Nonetheless, the ceasefire is a welcome relief for those living along the LOC and IB in J&K.

Significantly, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi were in Abu Dhabi at the same time on an official visit a few days ago. In an interview with a major newspaper in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on April 18, Qureshi mentioned the joint statement as a positive development. He further noted that Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modis’ message to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Pakistan’s National Day in March and that India was drafting its rhetoric and desire to see an Afghanistan and a peaceful region were also positive developments. In Qureshis, this positive list can be added reports that India will give visas to the Pakistan cricket team for the ICC T20 World Cup to be held in India in October this year.

However, these positive developments cannot be taken as an indication of the relationship taking a turn due to the approach of Qureshi and some other important leaders of the ruling Pakistan party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The Pakistani governments’ about-face on cotton and sugar imports from India, despite great shortages of these two products, is a sure manifestation of the pressure these politicians may have exerted within the cabinet even though the Ministry of Commerce, which is headed by Imran Khan himself, had approved the proposal.

It is inconceivable, given the dynamics of Pakistan’s foreign and security policy making, that Qureshi and other politicians would openly oppose a decision, which had Prime Minister Khan’s approval, and was in line with the stated interest of Army Chief Qamar Bajwas in improving relations with India unless there is a coterie of senior generals behind them.

There is little doubt that it was this support of the men in khaki that encouraged Qureshi, despite noting the positive developments, to make scathing comments against India on UAE soil. He did so despite full knowledge that the UAE seeks to play, at a minimum, a facilitating role to help India and Pakistan develop, which the UAE Ambassador to the States United recently called a healthy functional relationship.

Qureshi said the Pakistanis’ greatest achievement over the past two years has been to defeat India’s conception to diplomatically isolate Pakistan. He went on to say that Pakistan was able to expose India’s smear campaign. These are not useful words for the ongoing Indo-Pakistani process and Qureshi, a seasoned politician who served as the country’s foreign minister (though not continuously) for five years, would be aware of it.

When examining Indo-Pakistani relations, it is important to keep in mind that the Pakistani military has always maintained a stranglehold on its approach towards India. After Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the civilian rulers of Pakistan, with the exception of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, accepted the key role of the armies in all matters relating to India. Admittedly, Imran Khan, whom the Pakistani opposition calls prime minister, is not in a position to challenge the army.

Thus, the future of current initiatives will depend on Bajwa’s ability to foster consensus on India’s policy among the generals. It is clearly absent today.

Retired Pakistani generals told Indian participants on the track two circuit, shortly after Bajwa became the army chief, that he was serious about normalizing Indo-Pakistani relations. They also indirectly acknowledged that many of Bajwas’ colleagues were not on the same page with him on this issue. It would seem that Bajwa and Khan realize that Pakistan must establish a healthy functional relationship with India to get it out of its economic and social quagmire. The recent Tehreek-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) unrest is another indicator of the deep roots of religious rigidity in the creation of the Jinnahs.

The problem for Bajwa and Khan is that Pakistan has gone so far too far in opposing J&K constitutional changes that they will find it difficult to counter the sell-out charge, especially if that’s what some generals think. high rank. India should take this into account in its calculations as it proceeds to normalize its relations with Pakistan. He must also be prepared for adventurous actions on the part of recalcitrant Pakistani generals.

Vivek Katju is a retired diplomat who has dealt extensively with Pakistan

Opinions expressed are personal

