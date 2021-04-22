Jokowi orders ‘assistants’ to cut opium in BBM-GPL imports





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The government predicts that by 2030 Indonesia will be free from the trap of importing fuel oil (BBM) and LPG. This was also included in the Grand National Energy Strategy which was presented to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) during a plenary session with the National Energy Council at the Jakarta State Palace, there is two days, Tuesday 04/20/2021. Bambang Brodjonegoro, Minister of Research and Technology (Menristek) / Head of the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), said that during the meeting, President Jokowi stressed the need to reduce dependency with regard to imported energy, in particular fuel and LPG. “The president hopes that our dependence on imported energy can be reduced, especially for fuel and LPG,” he said in an interview with CNBC Indonesia on Thursday (04/22/ 2021). In order to reduce energy imports, the president ordered the search for alternative energy sources. Thus, national energy needs can still be met. “Of course, in the future, we have to look for alternatives to reduce these imports,” he said. As is known, the fuel supply of domestic oil refineries is insufficient to meet the domestic demand for oil. The impact, like it or not, must be provided by imports. “Likewise, LPG, which also depends on imports,” he said. Even though imports have been reduced, according to Bambang, the president stressed that national energy needs must be met. Especially when this pandemic ends, the economic recovery will continue, requiring more energy. “In the direction of the president, the emphasis is on meeting energy needs because regardless of energy growth like Indonesia and moreover we want the economic recovery to take place immediately, especially after the pandemic, it is undeniable that meeting energy needs is something that is imperative, ”he explained. “The president stressed that the energy needs are being met,” he added. Based on data from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources contained in the Grand National Energy Strategy, gasoline imports in 2020 will reach about 381 thousand barrels per day (bpd) of fuel requirements of about 1.13 million bpd. Future fuel demand is expected to continue to increase. By 2025, it is estimated to reach 1.36 million b / d and 2030 to reach 1.55 million b / d. Meanwhile, LPG imports in 2020 will be around 6.1 million tonnes against a requirement of 8 million tonnes. LPG requirements are also expected to continue to increase in the future. In 2025, the demand for LPG is expected to increase to 8.8 million tonnes and in 2030, to 9.7 million tonnes. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (wia)



