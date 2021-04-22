Swiss President takes a bitter blow to Boris Johnson ahead of critical EU meeting | Politics | New





Brexit: Roger Köppel says he admires the idea of ​​“ Brit-zerland ” In an interview this weekend, Mr Parmelin appeared to criticize Mr Johnson’s approach to relations with Brussels, saying: “I will not play Boris Johnson.” Speaking to the Swiss newspaper Le Matin Dimanche, he also ruled out any comparison with Brexit, insisting that Switzerland “does not want to leave an agreement, but find a solution to develop it further”. Many Swiss business leaders who want continuous and smooth access to the EU market want the treaty. However, political resistance to the deal means Mr Parmelin, a member of the Eurosceptic Swiss People’s Party, the largest in Switzerland’s parliament, has little leeway to strike a deal after years of dragging his feet in Bern. . That could leave him fighting back against rearguard action when he meets Ms von der Leyen, who is pressuring Bern to finally adopt the draft deal that was negotiated three years ago. Boris Johnson, pictured in the Commons yesterday Swiss President Guy Parmelin The Swiss cabinet is seeking clarification on certain aspects before approving the pact, and officials in Brussels want concrete suggestions from Mr Parmelin, a source familiar with the talks said. The treaty would mean that non-EU Switzerland systematically adopts single market rules and is sold as a more efficient way to resolve disputes. However, critics say it violates Swiss sovereignty so much that it will never survive a binding referendum, which would be necessary. JUSTIN: £ 18million in annual aid to China’s ‘beggars belief’ Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission Failure to reach an agreement would leave in place a patchwork of sectoral agreements governing bilateral relations, but would prevent Switzerland from any further access to the single market, dashing plans for an electricity union, for example. Even existing agreements will erode over time. For example, an agreement to facilitate cross-border trade in medical technology products expires in May, for example. Boris Johnson’s combative stance appeared to trigger criticism from Mr Parmelin Roger Koeppel, Swiss journalist and politician, praised Mr Johnson last year Swiss scientists also fear being excluded from the EU’s Horizon research program. Speaking last year, Roger Koeppel, a member of the country’s National Council, said Brexit had exposed the EU’s double standard. In an editorial in the weekly Weltwoche magazine, he urged his country’s government to take a leaf from Mr Johnson’s book. Brexit timeline He explained: “The media is raging. The left is furious. Even in the Tory ranks they scream, but Johnson, this brilliant poker player, only coldly cement his own position. “Johnson’s original crime is to speak out for Brexit supporters. They never forgave him for that. “The only thing worse was his promise to quickly implement the people’s decision to leave the EU. Switzerland has never been a member of the European Union “With this announcement, he won a landslide victory in the election. “Interestingly, Johnson is a particularly red rag for a lot of Swiss media. “The criticism is also fierce and poisonous because the British Prime Minister is much more intransigent than the Federal Council. “It is the opposite of our government subject to the EU.”







