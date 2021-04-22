Turkey warns recognition of Biden genocide could derail reconciliation with Armenia

Turkey has warned the United States that recognizing the massacre of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as genocide may have ramifications, saying the move could hamper reconciliation efforts with Armenia.

Several US newspapers reported earlier Thursday that US President Joe Biden would reveal the token designation on Saturday, the 106th anniversary of the start of the killings, becoming the first US president to do so. Biden has yet to have any phone calls with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The US Congress voted to qualify the massacres as genocide in 2019, a move made after NATO-ally Turkey’s military incursion into northern Syria that angered US government officials and elected officials in Washington.

“ If Americans characterize the events of 1915 as genocide under such circumstances, it could sabotage the whole process in the Caucasus ” -Senior Turkish civil servant

Turkish officials believe the US move would be counterproductive and cut ties already damaged by a series of disagreements, including Ankara’s purchase of Russian S-400 missile systems.

A senior Turkish official said that after the end of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh last year, there was a real chance of reconciliation between Turkey and Armenia in the months to come.

Before the war, Azerbaijan had blocked any attempt by Turkey to open the border with Armenia, claiming that Yerevan must first withdraw from the occupied territories. However, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said last year that their position on this issue has changed.

We want to normalize ties with Armenia. If we see positive momentum, we could open the borders, the senior Turkish official told Middle East Eye. If the Americans characterize the events of 1915 as genocide under such circumstances, it could sabotage the whole process in the Caucasus. “

The official said Erdogan’s senior foreign policy adviser conveyed the same message to U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan last month.

We reminded them that any event could be interpreted as genocide after a court established the facts as they happened in Rwanda and Srebrenica, the official said. There is therefore no legal basis for this possible American declaration. The terminology was also coined after World War II, decades after the events of 1915.

Even though Erdogan has commemorated the date and sent messages of condolence to Armenians in recent years, the Turkish government claims Turkish citizens were also killed by Armenians during the war. Erdogan has called for years for the creation of a joint historical committee with Armenia to establish the facts on the issue.

More than 30 countries, including Germany, France, Italy, Bulgaria, Russia, Greece and the Netherlands recognize the Armenian killings as genocide, as well as the Catholic Church and the European Council.

Historians say around 1.5 million Armenians were killed in Ottoman-controlled territory as a result of systematic deportations, starvation and murder.

While Turkey acknowledges that many Armenians died during the conflicts, the Turkish government denies that the killings were part of a systematic mass murder.

Standardization efforts

Turkey and Armenia were on the verge of forming a history committee in 2009 when they signed a standardization protocol.

However, the protocol was never implemented due to Azerbaijani pressure and the decision of the Armenian Constitutional Court in 2010, which legally obliged Turkey to recognize genocide as the main rule of normalization. The court also described eastern Turkey as western Armenia, a designation that was not well received in Ankara.

American officials maintain that recognition of the Armenian genocide is a “moral duty” that transcends bilateral interests, but there is also a large Armenian community in the United States, which has been pressuring American presidents for some time.

On the other hand, the sensitivity to refer to the events of 1915 as genocide has waned over the years as bilateral Turkish-American relations have spiraled downward.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said earlier this week that the United States should respect international law because UN rulings define what is and is not considered genocide.

We must free ourselves from these fears. I don’t mean to say that I don’t care what America says. But as a state that knows its history, we have to be sure of ourselves. If the United States wants to worsen relations, it is their own choice, he said.